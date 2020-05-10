OTTUMWA — Cherie Langland walked out of the Marshalltown YMCA back on Nov. 9 knowing it would be her final day as Ottumwa High School girls swimming coach.
Just days later, Langland was back at Mike McWilliams Pool preparing for her second season as Ottumwa boys head swimming coach. Whether she would be walking away from both OHS swimming programs for good was still very much up in the air.
Six months later, Langland feels confident her final year as a head swimming coach isn’t coming anytime soon. After two seasons of coaching both teams, Langland will continue on solely next year as head coach of the Bulldog boys swimming squad heading into her third year with the program and seventh overall as a swimming coach at Ottumwa High.
“When the boys season started, I didn’t want to make a decision until end of that season,” Langland said. “I re-evalutated how I felt and what I truly wanted to do. I felt really great about continuing on.
“What I realized is my heart wasn’t even close to wanting to be finished. To me, at the end of the season in my discussions with the athletic director (Scott Maas), I said this isn’t a decision to continue is one I feel committed to for a number of years at this point.”
Unofficially, Langland leaves the girls program in the hands of former OHS swimmer Jill Ardueser, who still has to finish her coaching certification this summer. Should it become official, Ardueser would become the head coach of a program she swam for from 2010-14 and officiated for this past season.
“She actually graduated the season before I took over, so I just missed being her head coach,” Langland said of Ardueser. “She grew up as a youth swimmer learning from (former OHS boys swimming coaches) Heidi Owens and Mike McWilliams. She’s gained a great base of being around some great teachers and has a great background of experience. She knows what she’s doing.”
Langland’s second season at the helm of both swimming programs ended with Ottumwa being represented at both the girls and boys state meets. Saige Knight, Leah Chelgren, Libby Moses and Mac Payne became the first state qualifiers for the Bulldog girls program since 2005.
Chelgren, Moses, Payne and Knight finished 30th in the state in the 200 medley relay in 1:58.98, just 0.13 seconds off the state-qualifying time hit one week earlier. In the final swim of the season, Ottumwa placed 28th in the 200 free relay matching the team’s personal best of 1:58.03 with a closing leg of 25.21 seconds by Chelgren that topped Knight’s 25.22 closing swim one week earlier and 0.2 seconds faster than the OHS school record of 25.23 set by Rachel Lenox in the 50 freestyle race in 1999.
“She’s like a mother to me,” Knight, who will swim for Iowa Central Community College started next season, said of Langland. “It’s like I’m her adopted daughter.
“She’s always energetic. She’s always happy. She gives us love. She’s like my second mom,” junior Drennan Lindberg, a state alternate for OHS, added.
After finally leading the Ottumwa girls back to state, Langland had little turnaround time preparing for the Ottumwa boys for the 2019-20 season. The previous year, Langland had to juggle the duties of coaching the OHS girls, OHS boys and the synchronized swimming Shark Club squads, coaching swimmers throughout almost the entire 2018-19 school year.
“We started every girls swimming season around Aug. 1, so we were practicing even before the school year started,” Langland said. “I would be doing season prep work even before that. This past year, I finished the girls season (at state) on a Saturday and the boys arrived for their first practices the following Monday.
“The boys swimming season and the Shark Club overlapped, then the Shark Club show wasn’t until around spring break. I thoroughly enjoyed every minute of it. All three of those things are very different from each other, even though it’s all in the water, but all three have a different feel. I didn’t feel maxed out. I felt like I was shifting into each thing, which kept me energized and excited, but I just decided it was time to scale it back a little bit after this year.”
Langland’s first year coaching all three Ottumwa swimming programs was extended even into last summer thanks to Kevin Kretz, who has qualified for the boys state swimming meet each of his three seasons with the program. After placing 13th in the 100 butterfly, 20th in the 50 freestyle and helping Ottumwa finishing 15th in 200 medley relay in the 2019 Iowa High School boys state swimming meet, Kretz qualified for the YMCA Short Course National swimming meet last summer and wanted Langland to prepare him to compete against the best youth swimmers in the country.
“As soon as I found out that I could go and would go, I texted Cherie right away and asked if she would help me get my training in,” Kretz said. “Cherie’s so enthusiastic. She was up for it right away. It’s almost like she was waiting for that call.”
After posting times of 22.05 seconds in the men’s 50 freestyle and 47.94 seconds in the 100 freestyle at nationals, Kretz set his sights on a what would be a record-setting season. Not only did the junior become the first OHS swimmer to medal at state in over a decade, but his eighth-place swim of 21.64 seconds broke the school’s longtime 50-yard freestyle record held by Rod Starkweather since 1983.
“I really felt like, after this second season with the boys, I wanted to put my full attention into that program,” Langland said. “That’s really what based my decision to continue on long as I’m able to do it. I’m obviously 50, so I don’t know how long I can keep going. My knees and hips can’t hold on forever, but I feel inspired and excited. I can’t wait to see what we can really do with the program.”
Langland not only took the Ottumwa girls back to state, but took a program with very few swimmers to a program that had over 50 girls in the pool practicing this past August. While the Ottumwa boys have qualified for state each year under Langland, just 15 swimmers were on the roster, one fewer than the 16 members of Langland’s first OHS girls team back in 2015.
“I need to think differently to grow the boys program,” Langland said. “One of the great tools that grew the girls program was the return of Shark Club. The next season after Shark Club, we went from 16 swimmers to 23 the next season and into the 30s the next year.
“We do have some boys that come out for Shark Club, but I don’t know if it can be the same effective tool. Word of mouth has been a great tool for the growing the girls program. That has been applied somewhat to the boys program. I do need to think differently in how to grow the numbers. I need to re-direct, use my imagination and use a different approach.”
Both programs should get a boost in talent from the youth level after the Ottumwa YMCA Hurricanes brought home an Iowa state team title this past March. The Hurricanes not only won 10 different state races over the two-day meet in Marshalltown, but won the Division 3 combined team championship with 650 points, beating out the Bedell YMCA Barracudes by 85.
“Heather Simplot does such a great job with that program. That team continues to grow and that talent continues to funnel into our high school program,” Langland said. “That’s going to be a huge part to our success and growth for both the girls and boys on the high school level. It’s vital. Now, I just need to think of additional ways to grow the boys program.
“With the girls, I put in six years. I might have six more to go with the boys. It’s not a year-by-year basis for me. It’s about putting in a good amount of time, energy and heart to achieve what we achieved as a total package with having success and growing the numbers much like we did with the girls program.”