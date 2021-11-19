MARSHALLTOWN — As it turned out, coaching Willow Larsen at the state swimming meet was only the second-biggest thing that Brittany Winslow did this past week.
Just four days before becoming a parent for the first time, Winslow made it back to the Linda Bloom Natatorium to coach a Fairfield swimmer for the first time in the finals of the Iowa Girls State Swimming meet. Larsen clinched a spot in the finals the previous night with a school-record swim of 59.22 seconds in the 100-yard backstroke, finishing 14th in the preliminaries to clinch one of the 16 spots in Saturday's final.
That meant one more trip to Marshalltown for Larsen and her very pregnant head coach last Saturday.
"My doctor wasn't 100 percent sure if I should come up here, but as long as I didn't stay overnight, they figured I'd be fine," Winslow said. "We were kind of winging it. My husband was able to come with me in case anything happened and we had to hit the road.
"Thankfully, we made it to the end of the season and made it to the final day of the entire season."
Larsen and Winslow were state swimming rookies last year as the Fairfield freshman and her head coach prepared for her first-ever swim in the 100-yard backstroke prelims. One year made quite a difference as Larsen broke her own school record in this year's state preliminaries after the nerves of being on the state's biggest swimming stage hampered Larsen in her first bid to make a state final last fall.
"She slipped at the start of her preliminary race last year. That was kind of looming over her and something she was pretty nervous about," Winslow said. "She looked really good this year. I'm glad she was able to lower her school-record time here at state. She didn't quite swim as well in the finals, but that's okay. This really was a step in the right direction for her."
Larsen's first swim in a state final ended with a 16th-place finish on Saturday, completing the backstroke in 1:00.73. Unlike the end of her freshman season, Larsen felt good about how she finished her sophomore campaign with a chance to achieve some big goals over the next two years.
"Last year, I was extremely nervous coming up to compete at state. This year, the nerves were not nearly as bad. I think that's what allowed me to swim as well as I did in the prelims," Larsen said. "I'm not completely happy about how I swam in the finals, but the goal all season was to make it to the finals. It didn't matter really how I placed this year, but next year I want to be in the A finals and get closer and closer to bringing home a state medal."
For Larsen, simply making it back to the state swimming meet was quite an achievement after just falling short of posting a state-qualifying time in the backstroke during the regular season. Ultimately, Larsen was able to clinch the 25th of 32 spots at state in the event during the state qualifying meet at Johnston with a somewhat slower time of 1:01.13.
"We had to do a different approach because you can't just keep tappering," Larsen said. "My thought at regionals was to maybe swim an event after the backstroke, but I think I ended up sitting for too long.
"I just had a really bad meet. I wasn't sure I was going to make it. Once Brittany texted me that I got in, I told myself I had to dial it in."
Just swimming at the regional meet two weeks ago was quite an accomplishment for Larsen and all of her Fairfield High School teammates. Just four days before the regional meet, the school and the entire community of Fairfield was stunned following the tragic death of high school spanish instructor Nohema Graber.
Graber's body was found concealed under a tarp, wheelbarrow and railroad ties at the Chautauqua Park nearby the high school on Nov. 2. Two Fairfield students have been formally charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in Graber's death.
"This was good for all of our girls to feel some joy seeing Willow make it to state and have success at state," said Winslow, who also teaches at Fairfield. "It's been heavy on the community. It's been heavy on the kids. I know Willow had Mrs. Graber as a teacher, too. She's been working through a lot of emotions. I'm really proud of her to deal with a lot and still swim her heart out."
Larsen talked about swimming her way back to state and into a state final for the first time in the midst of the stunning tragedy.
"What happened was extremely tragic, but you have to try and put that behind you and focus on the race," Larsen said. "I'm happy could represent Fairfield as well as I could at state. It was tough, but everyone copes with things differently.
"I'm really thankful for Brittany and everything that she's done for me this season. She's about ready to pop, but I'm happy she could be here for this."