IOWA CITY — Ottumwa native Kylie Latham became one of over 80 University of Iowa student-athletes to have been named to the 2020 Big Ten Fall Academic All-Conference team. The list includes student-athletes from Iowa's men's cross country (5), women's cross country (15), field hockey (11), football (26), women's soccer (19) and volleyball (10) teams.
Latham is a member of Iowa's women's cross country team and is majoring in Accounting. To be eligible for Academic All-Big Ten selection, students must be on a varsity team, as verified by being on the official squad list as of Nov. 1 for fall sports, who have been enrolled full time at the institution for a minimum of 12 months and carry a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or higher.
The Big Ten Conference recognized 1,601 fall sports athletes. The list included 124 field hockey players, 582 football players, 139 men's and 222 women's cross country runners, 139 men's and 260 women's soccer student-athletes and 135 volleyball players.
There were 60 all-Big Ten academic honorees posted perfect grade point averages, including Iowa's Jenny Cape (women's soccer), Samantha Cary (women's soccer), Matt Fagan (football) and Konnor Sommer (men's cross country).
The Iowa volleyball team's 10 selections are a program record, while the soccer team matched its record from 2019.