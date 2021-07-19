OTTUMWA – One year after leading the Albia High School to the first state softball championship in program history, Jena Lawrence will be honored Thursday as one of five pitchers that will be the latest to be recognized for earning 100 career wins.
Lawrence will join Ellie Jacobson of Humboldt (121-16), Abby Flanagan of North Linn (112-23), Kori Wedeking of Clarksville (109-18) and Mikayla Houge of Collins-Maxwell (103-7) as the five pitchers who will be honored as part of ceremonies to be held between the Class 1A and 2A state championship games. Ceremonies, which will include the induction of four new members into the IGHSAU Hall-of-Fame, will take place at approximately 7 p.m.
Lawrence finished her five years at Albia with a final career record of 101-27, earning first-team all-state honors as a senior while going unbeaten in the circle last summer. Lawrence finished her high school career with a state-best 20-0 record, posting a 0.91 ERA and 182 strikeouts.
The current Creighton University hurler also led Albia at the plate, finishing a team-best .426 batting average on 29 hits while driving in a team-high 20 runs. Lawrence clinched the first state softball title in school history for Albia last July with a solo home run in the fourth inning and seven shutout innings in the circle as the Lady Dees won 1-0 over Williamsburg in the 2020 3A state softball title game.
All activities on Thursday at the state softball tournament is scheduled to be broadcast on IPTV, beginning with the 1A championship game at 5 p.m.