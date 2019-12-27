OTTUMWA - When one of Ottumwa's top swimmers wanted to swing by practice, head coach Cherie Langland wasn't about to miss out on a golden opportunity.
Jesse Lawrence initially planned on simply observing a workout involving current and former Ottumwa High School swimmers. Langland, however, made sure the school record holder in the 100-yard breaststroke would be able to lend his knowledge on Friday to the Bulldogs as Lawrence helped instruct the young swimmers at the pool now named after the man that taught him so many techniques.
"Many of the things I've learned about swimming I learned at a young age from Mike McWilliams," Lawrence said Friday at the Mike McWilliams competition pool. "He was my coach and teach starting at the age of 8. I'm happy to see that they dedicated the pool to him. His dedication to swimming is something I got to see first hand.
"It's something that really resonates with me. It got me through college. It paid for my college. I was also a graduate assistant coach, which helped me earn my Masters' degree for free. I now swim on a masters team. What I learned here through Mike's teachings has led me to where I am today."
Lawrence is back in Ottumwa for the holidays, visiting from his current home of Cincinnati, Ohio where the Lawrence is currently working at the University of Cincinnati in innovation partnerships. Lawrence is still very much active in the sport of swimming, having just completed a half-marathon this past year.
After graduating from Ottumwa in 2008, Lawrence swam at Drury University until 2012 placing as high as fifth individually in the breaststroke while helping the Panthers win four straight NCAA Division II national team championships. Like he did in college, Lawrence wanted to spend this holiday break back home visiting the pool where he learned so much about the sport.
"I would always come home during the holiday break and train in the pool," Lawrence said. "It's fun to come back and see the kids currently competing at the high school level. It's so interesting seeing swimmers from so many different levels, but also seeing how far both programs at Ottumwa have come with both the boys and girls programs. I've kept up with the program through social media, but I wanted to see it for myself and see if I could pass along any little bit of wisdom I have with the team.
"If I can help give these kids any little bit of advice, that's a success for me."
What started out as simply observing and lending a little bit of advice soon turned into helping run practice on Friday. Langland even constructed the "Jesse Lawrence set" which involved swimming the 100-yard freestyle 10 times with the intervals between sets shrinking each time.
"The kids had to push it and try to maintain their speed each time as the interval between the 100s got smaller," Langland said. "The significance of that is that, as a swimmer, you want to be aware of your time and try to hold those times during your training.
"I was standing next to him during the Jesse Lawrence set. I told him to feel free to comment on anything he saw. He gave me some drills that, based on some of the things he saw during the freestyle stroke. I told him we'll be doing those drills every day next week."
Lawrence holds both the pool and school records in the 100 breaststroke and 200 medley relay, records set back in 2005. On Friday, Lawrence focused with the Ottumwa swimmers on technique helping keep a straight line in the pool during each lap.
"In almost every other sport, it's what you physically move or are physically trying to overcome. In swimming, it's almost the opposite of that," Lawrence said. "It's the lack of what you do and the line you create in the water that helps you improve. You want to move smoother. Instead of telling everyone what to do, I was telling everyone what not to do that will allow them to propel themselves through the water in an easier fashion.
"You want to move in a way where it almost doesn't even look like you're disturbing the water. The idea of getting through the water as cleanly as possible is something Coach McWilliams taught me from a young age. All that solid base of technique work is something I learned swimming here in Ottumwa."
Fittingly, two of the students in the pool on Friday learning from the school's top breaststroke swimmer were Libby Moses and Spencer Ehrenhardt. Moses used the breaststroke to help become one of the first Ottumwa female swimmers in 14 years to qualify for a state meet event this past fall while Ehrenhardt is looking to qualify for the boys state swimming meet in the 100 breaststroke this season after narrowly missing out on the event last February.
"I'm a firm believer that it takes a village coming together to make kids better," Langland said. "Often, when there is a village, things are said in new ways that are understood and new eyes see new things to work on. What a better resource to add than Jesse, who gave us new drills that we can take into our winter training next week."