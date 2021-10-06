Leonard qualifies for state

Ottumwa senior Cale Leonard qualified for the Class 4A boys state golf tournament on Tuesday, winning the individual district title with round of 69 at the Burlington Golf Club.

BURLINGTON -Ottumwa senior Cale Leonard shook off an errant opening tee shot and an opening bogey on Tuesday at the Class 4A state qualifying state tournament, winning the district championship with a round of 69 at the Burlington Golf Club.

Leonard will compete at the Class 4A boys state golf tournament for the second straight year. The two-round, two-day tournament will be held at Beaver Creek Golf Course in Cedar Falls starting on Friday and concluding on Saturday.

As a team, Ottumwa narrowly missed out on qualifying as a team for state finishing fourth in the 14-team tournament. Pleasant Valley (303), Burlington (305) and Cedar Rapids Prairie (324) secured the top three state-qualifying berths while Ottumwa finished with team score of 333.

