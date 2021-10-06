BURLINGTON -Ottumwa senior Cale Leonard shook off an errant opening tee shot and an opening bogey on Tuesday at the Class 4A state qualifying state tournament, winning the district championship with a round of 69 at the Burlington Golf Club.
Leonard will compete at the Class 4A boys state golf tournament for the second straight year. The two-round, two-day tournament will be held at Beaver Creek Golf Course in Cedar Falls starting on Friday and concluding on Saturday.
As a team, Ottumwa narrowly missed out on qualifying as a team for state finishing fourth in the 14-team tournament. Pleasant Valley (303), Burlington (305) and Cedar Rapids Prairie (324) secured the top three state-qualifying berths while Ottumwa finished with team score of 333.