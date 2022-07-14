Leonard competes at National High School Invitational

OTTUMWA — Over 300 of the best high school golfers in the country challenged themselves on a legendary course this week.
Ottumwa's Cale Leonard was one of just 12 golfers to finish at or below par at the Pinehurst Resort, home to multiple U.S. Opens at a course where even the best golfers in the world have struggled to break par. Leonard finished in a tie for 11th overall out of 333 prep golfers, opening the three-round tournament with a round of 69 before finishing with rounds of 74 and 73, matching Arizona prep golfer Brasen Briones with even-par scores of 216 at the High School Golf National Invitational in North Carolina.
Jake Albert, a freshman golfer from Virginia, won the boys tournament title by two shots rallying past Maryland sophomore golfer Benjamin Siriboury with a round of 68 on Wednesday. Albert finished the tournament with a 10-under-par score of 206, erasing a three-shot deficit to open the final round with birdies on the first three holes to pull within a shot before clinching the win on the 18th hole with a birdie while Siriboury double-bogeyed the closing hole of the tournament.
Leonard opened the tournament with three consecutive birdies during the opening five holes on Monday, posting two-under-par 34 on the front nine in the opening round. Three more birdies on the back nine left Leonard within three shots of the lead heading into Tuesday's second round.
Leonard added four more birdies on Tuesday at Pinehurst on the No. 6 course, but struggled with four bogeys and a double-bogey on the 12th hole to finish with a two-over par round of 74. Leonard sank below par entering the back nine of the No. 7 course on Wednesday after bogeys on the first and fifth holes, but rebounded recording birdies on the 12th and 16th to move back under par before settling for an even-par tournament after dropping a bogey on the par-5 closing 18th hole of the tournament.
Leonard built momentum up for the NHSGA tournament by winning the Midwest Junior Championship at Glen Oaks Country Club in West Des Moines last month. Leonard saved the best for last, fighting back from a four-shot deficit entering the final round with four birdies on the front nine to catch Florida native Noah Kent entering the back nine before adding a key birdie on the par-5 11th ultimately winning the title by a single stroke with a final-round 70 (-2) to finish with a one-over par three-round total of 214.
