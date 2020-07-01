ANKENY — Four players remain after the third day of action at the 32nd IGA Match Play Championship at Talons of Tuscany Golf Club in Ankeny.
Cale Leonard is not among them. The soon-to-be Ottumwa junior Wednesday morning in the round of 16, suffering a 2&1 loss to four-time IGA champion J.D. Anderson, who will face off with former Indian Hills standout Andrew Huseman on Thursday in the tournament semifinals.
Huseman, hot off of a victory last weekend at the Fort Dodge Amateur, overtook Brian Verduyn and Anthony Ruthey to claim his spot in Thursday’s semifinal match. After earning a win over Leonard, Anderson closed out a 1-up victory over Ben Epperly to advance to the semifinals.
In the George Turner Region, Ankeny local and 16th-seeded Connor Peck defeated 32nd-seeded Ian Johnston 4&3 during the morning’s Round of 16 matches, followed by a 19-hole victory over eighth-seeded Joe Palmer. Peck will face off against 2017 IGA Match Play Champion Tripp Kinney, the highest-seeded player in the semifinals. Kinney bypassed No. 13 seed Brock Barnhart and No. 21 seed David Combs en route to the semifinals.
Leonard has been busy this summer competing in major Iowa golf tournaments. Earlier this summer, Leonard finished third at the Southeast Iowa Amateur missing an eagle putt on the final hole that would have won the tournament and a birdie putt coming back that have put Leonard in a playoff.