OTTUMWA — Ottumwa High School teammates Joe Hammer and Cale Leonard continued a successful summer on the links this week.
Both golfers picked up wins at a pair of different tournaments. Hammer won the Iowa PGA Junior Championship in Des Moines at A.H. Blank Golf Course while Leonard won the two-day Hurricane Tour Summer Junior Open at TPC Deere Run in the Quad Cities.
Hammer won the Boys 16-18 division title with an even-par round of 72 on Thursday. The soon-to-be OHS senior made the turn at one-over for the tournament, posting back-to-back birdies on the fifth and sixth holes to earn a share of the lead heading to the back nine where three more birdies helped Hammer pull away for a two-stroke victory over Panora native Kolby Shackelford.
The victory is the second this summer for Hammer after taking the title at Elmwood Junior Amateur in Marshalltown. Leonard finished second in that tournament, one shot behind his teammate and friend.
"I know we have a lot more confidence having played as much as we've played this year," Hammer said. "There were a couple of tournaments we had last year that we could have won and didn't. I think that's pushed both of us."
Leonard, who also narrowly missed out on winning the Southeast Iowa Amateur, finishing one shot out of a playoff in that tournament, left no doubt at the Summer Junior Open, winning the boys 16-18 "Tiger Woods" division title with a closing two-under par round of 69 on Thursday, finishing at five-under par for the tournament with a 137. Ian Roach of Hennepin, Illinois, was the only other player in the field to finish under par for tournament with a one-under par two-round total of 141.
"I've played a lot of golf this summer and I've learned a lot playing with and against Joe," Leonard said. "Even in those tournaments that I've lost, I've learned a lot. I've tried to use those lessons to get better."
Leonard and Hammer are both scheduled to compete in the Iowa Junior Open, which is held in conjunction with the 87th Iowa Open at Blue Top Ridge in Riverside Aug. 2-3. The Iowa Open will also include Ottumwa natives Steven Langland and the defending tournament champion Matthew Walker.