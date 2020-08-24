ANKENY — Cale Leonard led the Ottumwa boys golf team once again on Monday, posting an even-par round of 72 at Briarwood Golf Course to secure third place for the Bulldogs at the Ankeny Centennial Invitational.
Leonard finished just one shot shy of matching the top individual score in the tournament. Joe Hammer added a 79 for the Bulldogs while Trent Grooms came home with a round of 83.
Ottumwa will have over a week to prepare for a CIML Metro quadrangular meet with Des Moines East, Des Moines Lincoln and Des Moines Hoover at Cedar Creek Golf Course on Thursday, Sept. 3.