Leonard signs with Drake

OTTUMWA — A Bulldog of a different color.
From the red and white of Ottumwa High School to the blue and white of Drake University.
Cale Leonard made it official on Wednesday, signing his letter of intent to continue his golf career in Des Moines with the Missouri Valley Conference program. Leonard joins close friend and fellow state qualifier Nate Speer, who also signed his letter of intent to golf at Drake on Wednesday at Burlington High School.
In Leonard, Drake will have the best male golfer in Class 4A on their squad. Leonard became the most recent state boys golf champion from Ottumwa just over one month ago using two birdies on the final three holes to earn a two-shot victory over Waukee junior Tanner Dinnebier with a five-under-par two-round total of 139 at Beaver Hills Country Club in Cedar Falls.
"It does feel a little different to make this official," Leonard said after originally giving his verbal commitment to Drake back in September. "I feel like the last few months have been really rewarding. I had a pretty good year on the course throughout the high school season, then I got the chance to commit to playing Division I college golf midway through the season.
"Being able to follow it all up with a state championship makes it feel like all the hard work I've put in over the years has paid off."
Leonard has been one of the top junior golfers in Iowa for several years, winning the first tournament he ever played in when he claimed first place at the Iowa State Pee-Wee Tournament in Grinnell when he was just 5-years-old. His most recent win was his biggest as Leonard rallied late in the two-round Class 4A boys state golf tournament to overtake Dinnebier, sinking a long birdie putt on his 16th hole of the day at the par-5 seventh before sinking a short birdie on the following par-3 eighth hole after a pinpoint drive within 10 feet of the hole, allowing Leonard to finish his state championship win with par on the ninth.
"When I won, it felt like there was a little bit of validation, but it hasn't changed my whole outlook on the game," Leonard said. "You still have to keep grinding to keep getting better. I've still got better golf to come and more to prove once I get to college. I always want to keep improving and be a better golfer to continue winning tournaments."
Leonard follows in the footsteps of Ottumwa's last state golf champion, Matthew Walker, who has been a friend and mentor for the current OHS senior. Walker, a two-time state champion, went on to play four successful years for the University of Iowa and has gone on to find success beyond college having won both the Iowa and Nebraska Opens while advancing this past year through the first round of qualifying tournaments to compete on the Korn Ferry Tour.
Like Walker, Leonard had to win a state title by coming through with big shots in the closing holes of the state tournament. Coming through with the quality shots needed to earn a big win has only helped Leonard with his confidence on the course as he embarks on his own college career.
"Stepping up in the big moments when I needed to was huge. I hadn't really done that well in the past when the pressure was on," Leonard said. "This year, I really stepped it up and played how I feel like I should play in order to close out some big wins."
Leonard not only will be joining a friend in Speer at Drake, but will be part of the same college program that produced perhaps the state's best golfer. Before he was hoisted the claret jug as Champion Golfer of the Year at the 2015 Open Championship and wearing a green jacket after holding off Tiger Woods at the 2007 Masters, Zach Johnson wore the same blue Drake Bulldog colors that Leonard had on Wednesday during his signing.
"It's kind of cool to think that Zach Johnson went on from Drake to have the kind of career in golf that he's had," Leonard said. "He was a kid from Iowa that went to the smaller school for college and was able to make it. It's kind of inspiring to know that it can be done."