Ottumwa High School golfer Cale Leonard watches his approach shot to the 17th green during the CIML Metro meet last fall at Cedar Creek Golf Course in Ottumwa.

 Chad Drury | The Courier

ANKENY — Cale Leonard secured his second straight win this summer, rolling to the win at the Iowa PGA Junior Tour's Mid-Summer Classic on Tuesday.

Leonard dominated the field in the boys 16-18 division, finishing as the only golfer to finish under par over the two-day tournament. Leonard followed a three-under par 68 in the opening round with a five-under par final round total of 66, posting an overall two-round total of 134 (-8), beating runner-up Corbin Walker of Ankeny by nine shots at the Briarwood Golf Club.

Leonard's Ottumwa High School teammate, Joe Hammer, placed fifth in the Mid-Summer Classic. After entering the final round just two shots back of Leonard, Hammer struggled on Tuesday in the final round shooting a nine-over-par 80 to finish with a two-round total of 150 (+8).

