LAKE RATHBUN — Cale Leonard hit two of his best shots to put himself 12 feet away from winning the 2020 Southeast Iowa Amateur on Sunday.
The next two shots left Leonard thinking about what might have been. Tied for the lead on the 36th and final hole of the two-day tournament, Leonard's bid for a tiebreaking eagle putt missed to the left and rolled four feet by.
The soon-to-be Ottumwa High School junior's comeback bid for birdie rolled halfway down and spun out of the hole. That proved to be the difference as Leonard's back-nine comeback bid would ultimately fall one shot short as birdies on the final hole by Anthony Rythey and Jon Brown left Leonard in third place for the tournament with a two-round one-under par total of 143.
Leonard finished one shot out of a playoff for the second time this week, having finished second on Thursday at the Elmwood Junior Amateur in Marshalltown to OHS teammate Joe Hammer. Leonard entered the final round of open division play tied for sixth place after an opening-round 73 (+1) that included a two-under par front nine on Saturday that had Leonard atop the leaderboard.
Leonard struggled Saturday in the opening round on the back nine with three bogeys and a double bogey on the 15th. On Sunday, the back nine is where Leonard made his charge after trailing as many as five strokes.
Leonard's long drives helped set up the comeback, opening by driving the green on the 330-yard par-4 11th hole before sinking an eagle putt that put Leonard back at even par for the tournament. After a par on the 12th, Leonard overcame a long drive on the par 3 185-yard 13th hole by chipping in from over a mound beyond the green for a birdie that brought Leonard suddenly within one.
Despite missing birdie putts on each of the next four holes, mistakes in the groups behind Leonard allowed the Ottumwa junior to earn a share of the lead with Ruthey and Brown. All three golfers would take one-under par scores to the closing hole over the final three groups with Leonard having the best look at an eagle.
After the three-putt from 12 feet away, Leonard could only watch helplessly as Ruthey rolled a putt from just off the green within two feet before tapping in for a tiebreaking birdie that officially eliminated Leonard from championship contention. The redshirt freshman from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville went on to beat Brown, one of the Iowa's top longtime golfers, on the first hole of a sudden death playoff.
Leonard was cheered on throughout the day by a host of family and friends, including Hammer who earlier in the day finished in a tie for seventh in the presidents flight of the tournament. After a tough opening round of 87, Hammer closed with a 75 on Sunday to match Indian Hills golfer Antoine Sale with a two-round total of 162 (+18).
Matthew Walker, who won a pair of state championships at Ottumwa, was also part of the group following Leonard along. Leonard's father, Steven, OHS head boys golf coach Kyle Creamer and Albia soon-to-be senior star athlete Blake Chance were also in tow supporting the current Bulldog standout.
Several Ottumwa golfers took part in the Southeast Iowa Amateur this weekend, including seven-time Greater Ottumwa City champion Jeff Collett. Entering the day tied for the lead in the senior men's division, Collett jumped out to the outright lead with an eagle on the 535-yard par-5 opening hole.
Unfortunately, that would be the only highlight for Collett on a tough Sunday at the Lake Rathbun course. After giving back the shot with a bogey on the second hole, Collett triple-bogeyed the third hole and fell out of contention after posting a 9 on the par-4 sixth, ultimately finishing fifth overall with a two-round total of 151 (+7). Mike McCoy, who entered the day tied with Collett for the lead, finished at seven-under par (137), 10 shots ahead of runner-up Dave Gaer.
Aaron O'Brien, the most recent Greater Ottumwa City champion, finished tied for 10th in the championship flight of the open division of the Southeast Iowa Amateur with a five-over-par two-round total of 149. Bloomfield native Kevin Gough finished 26th with a two-round total of 162.
In the presidents flight, James King rounded out the field of golfers from Ottumwa finishing tied for 23rd with a two-round score of 171. Joe Bates placed ninth in the senior division with a two-round total of 156 while fellow Albia native Kevin Halbmaier finished third in the super senior division with a two-round total of 173.