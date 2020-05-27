NOTE: This is the second in a series of stories as high school coaches and officials prepare for the return of prep softball and baseball on June 1
OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa baseball and softball schedule could have looked much different in 2020.
At least that was until Wednesday, when the Bulldogs learned they will be joined on the diamond this summer by their CIML Metro conference rivals. Des Moines Public Schools, which had been ahead of the state in canceling spring activities, officially gave the go-ahead for schools to state baseball and softball practices on June 1 opening the door for Lincoln, East, North, Roosevelt and Hoover High Schools to join OHS in competition starting on June 15.
“It was like a dark cloud that was just kind of hanging over,” Des Moines activities director Lyle Fedders told the Des Moines Register on Wednesday. “I was pumped (to get the news). It just took away a lot of the questions we’ve been receiving.”
Whether or not to play ball this summer is still a question every school district around the state has to answer despite the green light given last week by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, the Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. Many area schools, including Ottumwa, are moving forward preparing for practice to start next Monday with the first games scheduled for June 15.
“In reality, if the Des Moines schools are still playing, it makes things easier because I would assume we’ll keep the same schedule that we currently have,” Ottumwa head baseball coach John Jaeger said. “If those schools had decided not to play, it would have thrown a wrinkle into our schedule. We’ll just kind of move forward planning on picking up with the schedule we have in place starting on June 15.”
If that happens, Ottumwa would open the baseball and softball seasons at home with varsity doubleheaders against Des Moines East. The Bulldogs and the Des Moines Public Schools will have to decide how the conference schedule will look going forward with Ottumwa either needing to reschedule games with North, Lincoln and Hoover that were scheduled to be played during the first two weeks of June or to shorten the conference schedule, taking out second doubleheaders later in the season with East and Roosevelt.
“I truly don’t know what would have happened had the (Des Moines Public Schools) decided it wasn’t safe to play baseball or softball this season,” Ottumwa head softball coach Mandi Moore said. “It shouldn’t be too hard now to make those schedule adjustments. By June 15, you haven’t played too many conference games. We’ll probably look at adding a few extra dates during the remainder of the season.
“Had Des Moines not decided to play, I don’t know how you would come up with a schedule or figure out who you would play.”
It’s not just the CIML Metro that has those questions to answer in terms of a final modified 2020 schedule. The South Central Conference typically plays home-and-away with the baseball squads from Albia, Centerville, Chariton, Clarke, Davis County, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont and Knoxville holding three games a season with one varsity doubleheader at one school and a JV/varsity doubleheader at the other school.
Now, with several conference games that will be missed between June 1-15, SCC coaches and administrators immediately got to work last week figuring out if every school was playing and formulating a plan that might ultimately result in no conference champion being crowned this summer.
“Most conference play home-and-home single games, but with our schedule having those doubleheaders scheduled for some teams playing those early in June and other playing those later in the season, it’s going to cause enough problems that I would guess we won’t declare a conference champion and we’ll pick up the season where we’re at,” EBF head baseball coach Thomas Hallgren said. “With the schedule as we currently have it, we’ve got about four weeks of games in the regular season, which is about 15-16 games. That’s what we’ve got scheduled now, and I’ve had several non-conference schools that have reached out to see if we’re still playing.”
So far, only Belmond-Klemme has officially declared they will not play high school baseball or softball this season. Both the IHSAA and IGHSAU announced on Tuesday that any school district that determines not to sponsor a baseball or softball program this summer must provide written correspondence from the superintendent of schools or his/her designee to IHSAA executive director Tom Keating for baseball and IGHSAU executive director Jean Berger for softball by June 8.
“There’s a lot of questions that still need to be answered,” Pekin activities director Brent Blakely said. “We’re trying to navigate through various things from transportation to games to a shortage of umpires. There was already a shortage and now some of them don’t want to be out and about due to their age or their health circumstances, which is completely understandable.”
For Blakely, there are several factors to weigh for the school district in making the final decision to proceed with high school baseball and softball. Playing in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference’s north division means the Panthers typically face schools like Highland, Louisa-Muscatine and Columbus Junction who were impacted greatly by the outbreak of the coronavirus.
On the other hand, the Panthers are coming off one of the best summers on the diamond ever for the school. Pekin not only made a thrilling run to the state baseball tournament for the first time in program history, but came within an out of adding the school’s first trip to the state softball tournament.
“You think about your seniors, specifically, being this is their last go-around. It’s tough to put aside personal feelings when you’ve got a softball team that came within an out of state and has so many athletes returning,” Blakely said. “You want to make sure the decisions you make are made for the right reasons, and that’s the safety of everyone involved.”