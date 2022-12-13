Lewis takes title at Art Kraft Memorial Tournament

RIVER GROVE, Ill. – Indian Hills sophomore Matthew Lewis dominated the 141-pound bracket at the 31st Annual Art Kraft Memorial Tournament, taking home first-place honors for the ninth-ranked Warrior men's wrestling team. In total, six IHCC wrestlers placed at the tournament on Saturday.
Competing in his second open meet of the year, Lewis scored four first round falls to run through the bracket undefeated for the Warriors. Ranked fourth in the nation, Lewis moved to 12-1 overall on the year and now ranks fifth in school history with 29 career wins.
"Matthew has looked great all year and continued that today," stated IHCC head wrestling coach Cole Spree. "I feel like he may have been one of the most dominant individuals in the tournament."
Lewis took an opening round fall over Ancilla College's Bryan Chevaro in 2:41. Lewis scored a fall in 1:24 in the quarterfinal round before picking up a pin in 1:25 in the semifinals. Lewis closed out his impressive performance with a fall in the title bout, needing just 2:18 to claim the title.
Sophomore Manuel Limon brought home third place in the 133-pound bracket for Indian Hills. Limon earned a quarterfinal win by way of a fall before suffering a semifinal loss to move to the consolation bracket. Limon wrestled through the backend and earned two victories, including a 6-1 decision in the third-place match.
Sophomore Rudy Acedo placed fourth overall in the 197-pound bracket after earning two consecutive victories, a fall and a sudden victory to advance to the semifinals. Acdeo fell via decision in the semifinals and finished the day with a narrow 3-2 loss in the third-place match.
Freshman Treyshawn White, coming off a first-place finish at the Doane Open, placed fourth overall in the heavyweight bracket. White scored a fall in just 37 seconds to open the day and earned an 8-0 major in the quarterfinals. After falling in the semis, White dropped his third-place match by a 2-0 decision.
Justin Bradford dropped his opening round bout in the 125-pound class, but wrestled out of the consolation bracket with four consecutive victories, including three pins to advanced to the fifth-place match. Bradford scored a 12-3 major to close out the day.
Sophomore Morgan Hartz earned three victories in the 184-pound bracket to place sixth overall on the day for the Warriors.
The Warriors head into the holiday break and will return to action on Jan. 15 at the Central Missouri Open in Warrensburg.
