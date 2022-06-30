Little League All-Star play gets underway

OTTUMWA — The road to Williamsport is officially underway in southeastern Iowa.
Little League All-Star district tournament play has begun with 12-year-old all-stars beginning to travel down a postseason road that will lead teams across the world to Pennsylvania for the Little League World Series in August. Teams in five different divisions are representing Ottumwa and other area communities in pool play to set up district tournament bracket play with state tournament berths being decided in Albia on July 14.
Members of the Ottumwa 12u All-Star team includes Nick Carlson, Cale Cundiff, Casyn Epperson, Alexander Gonzalez, Ethan Gravett, Tate Harness, Keaton Mallonee, Weston O'Leary, William Overturf, Landon Parker, Dominick Thordarson and Ty Wetrich. Coaches for the team will be Nate Overturf, Chris Gravett and Will O'Leary.
Pool play for the Ottumwa 12u team will continue Tuesday at home against Lucas County before hosting Jefferson County on July 7. Quarterfinals will be hosted by Jefferson County, Je-Wa-Ke and Van Buren on July 10 with Ottumwa and Appanoose County hosting semifinals on July 12. The championship game will be hosted by Monroe County on July 14 at approximately 8 p.m.
Members of the Ottumwa 11u All-Star team includes Nolan Canny, Kaden Haines, Dane Hubbard, Roman Jordan-Napoleon, Kolyn Keovongsack, Lucas McCarty, Cohen Meinders, Corbyn Mull, Isaac Palen, Mason Thompson, Drake Sampson, Treyton Stevens and Grant Thompson. Coaches for the team will be Nate Shilling, Cody Napoleon and Matt Thompson.
The Ottumwa 11u All-Stars will play three games against Davis County, starting with game one at Holder Fields (the former Ottumwa Midwest Little League diamonds) on Tuesday with games on July 7 and 8 being played between the teams in Bloomfield.
Members of the Ottumwa 11-12 B All-Star team includes Alexander Abernathy, Alex Andrade, Andrew Bedner, Scottie Creamer, Chase Holman, Anthony Merida, Joel Murphy, Nicholas Palen, Maverick Rath, J.J. Rumley, Brennon Spurgeon and Chale Winn. Coaches for the team include Justin Baxter and Nate Shilling.
Ottumwa will host 11-12 B All-Star games next weekend at Hagglund Fields, just outside the Bridge View Center, with threes games on July 9 starting at 10 a.m. Two games on July 10 will be played starting at 1 p.m. The all-star games will continue in Fairfield July 16-17 before returning to Ottumwa July 23-24.
Members of the Ottumwa 10u All-Star team includes Colby Baxter, Justin Birch, Jr., Drake Caldwell, Kason Haines, Dakota Hance, Dayton Hance, Marshall Jordan, Jace Kephart, Brantley Matthews, Konner Mallonee and Emerson Scott. Coaches for the team will be Brad Scott, Justin Baxter and Blaine Caldwell.
Ottumwa will host Lucas County on Tuesday and Jefferson County on July 7 at Hagglund Field to conclude pool play. District tournament bracket play for the 10u all-stars will be held on July 10 with quarterfinals at Jefferson, Je-Wa-Ke and Van Buren starting each night at 6 p.m.
The district tournament semifinals for the 10u all-stars will be held in Ottumwa and Centerville on July 12 at 6 p.m. The 10u all-star district title game will be played in Albia on July 14 at 6 p.m.
Members of the Ottumwa 9u All-Star team includes Alexander Adams, Carter Cruzen, Dawson Dudley, Kash Goodvin, Grayson Johnson, Hayden LaPoint, Izan Mcantire, Luke Nicholson, Beckham O'Brien, Finnegan Person and Emmett Thompson. Coaches for the team will be Ryan Goodvin, Ed Johnson, Doug Thompson and Fletcher Person.
Bracket play between the Ottumwa, Lucas and Davis County 8-9 year-olds will begin on July 4 at Hagglund Fields at 6 p.m. The winner returns to Ottumwa to play on July 5 at 6 p.m. The 8-9 year-old district finals will be held in Bloomfield on July 8.
