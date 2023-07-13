AGENCY — The next game is the most important one.
Brad Fisher and the rest of the coaches of the Monroe County Little League 12-year-old All-Star team have been preaching the message throughout the course of District 7 pool play.
On Thursday night, the most important game of the season awaits. Monroe County put themselves in position to potentially earn a spot in the Iowa District 7 Little League championship game after jumping out to five-run lead in the very first inning on the way to a 15-7 win over the Je-Wa-Ke All-Stars on Wednesday night at Jr. McCarroll Park in Agency.
With the win, along with an extra-inning victory secured about 20 miles east down Highway 34 by the Ottumwa 12-year-olds at Jefferson County, sets up a wild final night of pool play. Monroe County and Ottumwa will meet on Thursday night at Ottumwa's American Fields with matching 4-2 pool play records, setting up a potential win-or-go-home showdown between the teams at approximately 8 p.m.
Potential, that is, because four teams will enter the final night of pool play tied for the second and final spot into Monday night's 12-year-old district championship game. Jefferson County and Appanoose County, who meet Thursday night in Fairfield, as well as Lucas County make up the five teams that are separated by a single game in the standings with the top two teams advancing to play for Iowa State Little League tournament berth in Centerville.
"It's going to be a big showdown in Ottumwa," Fisher said. "You get to this time of year and everybody is good. Everybody can hit. Everybody can field. Everybody can pitch. Anytime you beat a team, something good has happened."
Monroe County would have to settle for a split of the district tournament doubleheader at Agency Lions Park. The first game saw Je-Wa-Ke's 10-year-old team stun Monroe County with an eight-run rally in the third inning, highlighted by a three-run inside-the-park home run by Ryland Akin ultimately clinching a 12-2 win in just four innings securing a second straight victory after knocking off the previously-unbeaten Lucas County 10-year-olds earlier in the week giving the squad made up of players from the rural Jefferson, Wapello and Keokuk County communities a chance to finish with a winning postseason record with a win on Thursday at Davis County.
"The boys have just trusted the process. I felt like they had a big performance coming," Je-Wa-Ke Little League coach Mike Telfer said. "It's all about gelling as a team. We've come together as a team and we're playing together as a team. That's all that matters."
Monroe County used a long ball of their own in the 12-year-old contest to establish an early lead. Issac Claybrook lined a grand slam homer over the fence in left field, opening a 4-0 lead without recording an out.
Isaiah Wirtjes walked and stole two bases, including a dash for home with two outs giving Monroe County a 5-0 lead. Aliyas Brock scored Je-Wak-Ke's first run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the first, but Monroe County answered putting another five runs on the board in the second inning as two-run singles by Cale Votrobeck and Claybrook, who later stole home as well, helped open a 10-1 lead.
"We got a little comfortable for a few innings, which you have to expect when you're dealing with 12-year-olds," Fisher said. "It's tough to keep everyone laser-focused all the time."
As a result, Monroe County had to go the distance to put away Je-Wa-Ke despite building a 13-run lead. Three straight walks in the bottom of the fourth set up Noah Sieren for a two-run single before a one-out RBI single by Wyatt Brainard and a game-extending two-out, two-run single to right by Hunter Stevens pulled Je-Wa-Ke back within 14-6.
"We might have let our foot off the gas a little bit," Fisher said. "You see what happens when you do that."
Pierce Coleman got Je-Wa-Ke a run closer, drawing a walk before moving to second when Hunter Chapman was hit by a pitch and coming all the way home on a pair of wild pitches. Claybrook, however, slammed the door on Monroe County's fourth district win slamming a home run over the fence in left to lead off the top of the sixth before retiring Je-Wa-Ke in order with a pair of strikeouts in the bottom of the inning.
"We got refocused and finished it up," Fisher said. "It's going to be a big final night of pool play. We saved up most of our pitching. We've got a lot of options. We feel like we're pretty deep. We feel like we're in a decent position.
"The two games that we lost are games that we haven't hit the ball well. With 12-year-olds, you never know what you're going to get when you show up to the ball field. When we show up and hit, I think we're as good as anybody."
