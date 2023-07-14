OTTUMWA — Doug Thompson didn't graduate from Ottumwa High School.
You wouldn't know it from the motto he uses to motivate the members of Ottumwa's 10-year-old Little League baseball team.
"Be a Bulldog!"
The Ottumwa 10-year-olds bulldogged their way to the top of the Iowa District 7 pool play standings. Needing simply to win to book a trip to Centerville for Monday night's district championship game, Ottumwa responded after allowing an opening-inning run to Monroe County by putting the first eight batters on base with six hits that helped bring in seven runs in the first of a 14-7 pool-play win, clinching a 6-1 finish in pool play tying Van Buren County for the best record in the district.
The two teams will get a chance to settle who is the best team in the district, meeting in the first game of a championship doubleheader at the Appanoose County Little League complex starting at 6 p.m. Ottumwa edged Van Buren County in pool play in Keosauqua, 7-6, with a run in the final inning on July 3.
"Be a Bulldog was just an old saying we had back when I played in high school. It just kind of stuck with me," Thompson said. "To come down here and to be coaching in Ottumwa, it just kind of fits perfectly. It's just a matter of being tough and never giving in. Our boys do a good job with that."
Needing two wins in two nights to take care of business in terms of earning a district championship berth, Ottumwa put 30 runs on the board over a 48-hour span. Ottumwa did their part to remain in a three-way tie with Van Buren and Lucas County at the top of the district standings with a 16-6 win over Jefferson County in a game that Thompson felt at that point had brought out the best in his team.
"Jefferson County was scrappy. They pushed us to the full six innings to get that win," Thompson said. "Our boys did their jobs and just kept playing."
Thompson felt the Ottumwa 10-year-olds stepped up to a higher level on Thursday against Monroe County despite a slightly flat start that resulted in an early 1-0 deficit. Oliver Aeschliman's RBI single drove in Jeren Day to give Monroe County to early lead.
"I think the younger kids have it tough because we're playing the early game and playing when it's hotter," Thompson said. "The weather on these kids are tough. We've had a lot of games like this one where we have to weather the storm and turn it on a the end."
Ottumwa didn't have to wait until the end to get the bats going. After Kash Goodvin drew a lead-off walk, Ottumwa swung away with success as four straight hits including an RBI double by Hayden LaPoint and run-scoring single by Beckham O'Brien ignited a seven-run response to Monroe County's opening-inning run.
"That was a huge start for us," Thompson said. "Hitting is contagious. Monroe County had a good pitcher that threw it hard, but our boys went up there with an aggressive mindset and did a really good job."
Monroe County (3-4) didn't go away quietly. Four straight hits to open the top of the third brought three runs home, including two coming in on Aeschliman's second hit, before three more hits in the fourth not only cut Ottumwa's lead to 7-6 but put Monroe County on the verge of taking the lead with one more clutch hit.
"We always say to the guys to just ride the waves. Sometimes that good for a group of 10-year-olds. Sometimes it can get a bit interesting," Thompson said. "No matter what happens, deal with it and worry about controlling what we can control."
Luke Nicholson helped get the waves going back in Ottumwa's direction, striking out Bentley Wilson to keep Monroe County from completely erasing what had been a six-run lead. Ottumwa then showed poise at the plate, drawing 10 walks over the final two innings putting seven more runs on the board before Nicholson put the game away in the sixth throwing out Day trying to steal home with Monroe County trailing by seven runs setting off a huge celebration for the Ottumwa players.
"I don't really know why he took off. There were two outs. That was their last chance," Nicholson said. "Getting that out meant we were going to the (district) championship.
"Plus, I've never thrown anybody out at home like that before."
For the second straight year, Ottumwa will have teams competing in both games of the 10 and 12-year-old district championship doubleheader. Last year, both teams were able to pick up wins in Albia advancing to compete at state in Davenport.
It's not lost on the current members of the Ottumwa 10-year-old Little League team the history they're trying to add to. Players could be heard Thursday night talking about going after the program's third straight district title on Monday.
"We continue to put ourselves in the mix," Thompson said. "We've got a good group of boys that have worked really hard. I'm really proud of them.
"Van Buren County has a couple boys that throw the ball hard. We just have to make them work, wear them down and keep playing hard."
