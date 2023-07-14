OTTUMWA — Two games. 48 hours. 16 innings. 27 runs.
The road back to the Iowa District 7 championship game wasn't easy for Ottumwa Little League's 12-year-old team. Needing to win all three games in the final week of pool play, Ottumwa outscored their final three opponents 38-16 culminating with a 15-4 victory over Monroe County in five innings on the final night of the play this season at Kirkland Fields.
"The kids have shown a lot of positive character," Ottumwa 12-year-old Little League coach Brad Scott said. "There's been a lot of good, team attitude. The kids don't want to give up on the season. We've seen that from these kids not just this year, but for some the past six years they've been playing Little League. They're certainly growing their talent on the field, but those intangibles like heart and a never-say-die attitude carry you a long ways."
That was clear just 24 hours earlier as Ottumwa earned the win that ultimately decided which team would advance to play against Lucas County in the 12-year-old district title game. Isaac Palen scored on a wild pitch in the top of the 11th with a run that would give Ottumwa a wild 12-11 win over Jefferson County, creating a four-way tie for the second and final spot in the district final entering the final night of pool play.
"There were several times in that game that I wasn't sure who was going to win. It just kept going back and forth," Scott said of the extra-inning battle with Jefferson County. We'd get a couple runs. They'd get a couple runs right back. We'd go scoreless. They'd go scoreless. It was a hitting battle. It was a defensive battle. There was also a pitching duel in there, too.
"It had a bit of everything. It's what you want to see in a baseball game."
Ottumwa's win over Jefferson County along with Lucas County's win over Appanoose County and Monroe County's win over the Je-Wa-Ke All-Stars set up two showdowns 20 miles apart between the four teams sharing second place in the district standings with all four teams alive to claim a spot in the district championship game. It appeared Ottumwa (5-2) might be in store for another wild affair as Monroe County (4-3) erased a 2-0 deficit, tying the game at 2-2 after two on back-to-back extra-base hits by Isaiah Wirtjes and Coleman Tuller to open the bottom of the second inning.
Mason Thompson, however, got out of the jam with a pair of strikeouts and a key ground ball to third that forced out Tuller to keep the score tied. Ottumwa snapped the tied in the third inning pushing four runs across on three hits including a two-out, two-run double by Nolen Carry on the final pitch thrown by Monroe County starting pitcher Cal Patton.
"Aggressive base running and some timely hits really made the difference," Scott said. "You could see our body language was positive throughout. Once we got one good play to go our way, that allowed everyone to feed off it."
Ottumwa's aggressiveness would provide an answer after Monroe County cut a 6-2 deficit in half with two runs aided by three Ottumwa errors in the bottom of the third. Gabriel Draughn, Monroe County's second relief pitcher, got Dane Hubbard to swing at a two-strike pitch that would have gotten his outing off to a successful start.
The third strike, however, just popped out of the glove of Monroe County catcher William Crosser. Hubbard immediately took off for first base, forcing a throw that sailed high down the right field line ultimately allowing Hubbard to run all the way home giving Ottumwa an opening run instead of an opening out in the top of the the fourth.
"Those are the things we need," Scott said. "If you make a mistake against us, we need to capitalize."
Thompson pitched around a one-out double by Ryker Keeton in the bottom of the fourth, keeping Ottumwa's 7-4 lead in tact. That lead would only grow in breakout fifth inning for Ottumwa that featured eight hits, including a pair of singles by Drake Caldwell, putting eight runs on the board to put their final pool play game out of reach.
"We're playing good ball at the right time," Caldwell said after pitching a perfect fifth inning to clinch the win. "We're playing with a lot more energy. We're coming up with more hits and keeping our heads in the game. We're not worrying too much about bad throws. We know we have each other's back."
While Ottumwa were all smiles walking off the field after taking care of business against Monroe County, the smiles only got bigger off the field with the word coming in from Fairfield. Jefferson County, needing a win by Monroe County to own the head-to-head edge for second place based on a 13-5 win earlier in the week, shut out Appanoose County 3-0 keeping the Centerville squad from winning a game that would have given them second place in the district thanks to a head-to-head 14-10 win over Ottumwa back on June 30.
Instead, Wednesday night's extra-inning triumph by Ottumwa over Jefferson County lifted Ottumwa into the 12-year-old district title game against Lucas County in Centerville at approximately 8 p.m. Caldwell, who was part of the Ottumwa 10-year-old's run to a district title last year, talked about the challenges of helping giving the 12-year-old team a chance to defend its district championship.
"I don't see a lot of those pitchers and defenses normally, so it was pretty hard to get back to this point," Caldwell said. "It taught me to stand on the fence, watch the pitchers and watch the plays. I had a delayed steal a couple weeks ago because I saw the third baseman was keeping his head down. I waited a couple of pitches and waited for it.
"You've just got to stay alert to the game. It'd be exciting to win another district championship."
