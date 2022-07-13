OTTUMWA — Just hours before his 12th birthday, Cale Cundiff seemed to have the winning touch on Tuesday night at Hagglund Field.
First, at the plate, Cundiff drove in five runs for the Ottumwa 12U Little League All-Stars in a 12-2 district semifinal win over Monroe County. After connecting on a pair of run-scoring hits in the final two innings of the contest, Cundiff was chosen to pull out a winning raffle ticket for a lucky fan.
Wouldn't you know? The lucky ticket pulled off by Cundiff belonged to his grandmother.
"I think she won 52 dollars. I think my cut of that is probably 0," Cundiff joked.
Cundiff and his Ottumwa Little League teammates will look for an even bigger prize on Thursday night in Albia. Both the Ottumwa 10U and 12U All-Stars secured district semifinal wins in their final games on the longtime home diamond of the Ottumwa National Little League with the Ottumwa 10U squad winning a wild 17-13 opener over Jefferson County, securing their spot in their district title game on Thursday against Appanoose County while the Ottumwa 12U squad never looked back against Monroe County after scoring four runs in the top of the first, setting up a district championship showdown with Davis County in Albia.
"I think we're pretty well matched up. Davis County has a good pitcher. We've got some pitching left as well," Ottumwa 12U coach Nate Overturf said. "It could be a close one."
Should both Ottumwa teams win on Thursday, it would complete a district championship sweep for the organization. Ottumwa's 9U and 11U teams already have secured their district tournament titles and are set to make their own state tournament trips next week in Sioux City.
With wins on Thursday at the Monroe County Little League Field, the Ottumwa 10U and 12U All-Stars could punch their own tickets to their state tournaments which will be held in Davenport. Thursday's district championship doubleheader gets underway with the Ottumwa-Appanoose County 10U title game at 6 p.m.
"To see all four All-Star teams win their districts and go to state representing Ottumwa is something that's probably hasn't happened for awhile," Overturf said. "I know the 12-year-olds made it state last year and made a pretty good run in the state tournament. I'd like to see our team be able to do that this year. I think, if we can get there, we have a great chance at making a run of our own."
Weston O'Leary set the tone for the Ottumwa 12-year-olds on Tuesday night, reaching base and scoring four times in the win. O'Leary singled after Monroe County starting pitcher Weston Appleton opened the game with a strikeout as six straight Ottumwa batters reached with one out, including a bases-loaded single by Nick Carlson that brought in the first two runs of the game.
"We got that early lead, but the bottom half of the first inning was kind of rough start for us," Overturf said.
Monroe County was able to get two runs back with two outs as Owen Kipfer drew a bases-loaded walk before Bryson Reed scored on a wild pitch. Casyn Epperson came on to pitch the final four innings, allowing just three hits and one walk while striking out eight batters including the final three Monroe County hitters in the fifth keeping Appleton stranded in scoring position to clinch a 10-run mercy-rule victory for Ottumwa.
"I wasn't expecting to go in to pitch that early," Epperson said. "I just tried to stay calm and throw strikes. Fastball, curveball. That was what worked the best for me out there."
While the Ottumwa 12-year-olds played from ahead throughout their game, the Ottumwa 10-year-olds had to make a pair of comebacks. One came early as Ottumwa countered a pair of first-inning runs by Jefferson County with six runs in the bottom of the first, eventually building a 10-3 lead before having to respond after 10-run fourth inning by the Fairfield squad put Ottumwa behind 13-9.
Ottumwa immediately responded, scoring five runs in the bottom of the inning to regain a 14-13 lead. Cason Ayala and Jace Kephart both reached and scored their third runs for Ottumwa with Ayala bringing home the tying run while Kephart scored the go-ahead run.
"It was a wild run, but we held on in the end," Ottumwa 10U coach Blaine Caldwell said. "The heart that we have and the fight we have with these kids is just unbelievable. They don't stop. They don't quit. They battle every single inning. They're a very great team."
