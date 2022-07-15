ALBIA — Nate Overturf grew up playing Little League baseball in Ottumwa.
It wasn't until he was coaching Little League baseball in Ottumwa that Overturf got the chance to experience the state tournament. Now, every single one of Ottumwa Little League All-Stars will get to compete at state this summer.
Both the Ottumwa 10U and 12U teams followed the trend set last week by the 9U and 11U All-Stars, securing district championship wins on Thursday night in Albia in two very different games. Ottumwa's 10U rallied early and late, erasing a 4-0 deficit in the first inning and a 14-13 deficit in the bottom of the sixth walking off with a 15-14 win over Appanoose County on a two-run single by Brantley Matthews, bringing home Emerson Scott and Kason Haines after losing a 13-10 lead in the top of the sixth.
The Ottumwa 12U team finished off the district championship sweep, winning 8-0 over Davis County. Will Overturf and Weston O'Leary combined to pitch a one-hit shutout, putting the final district title game away when Dominick Thordarson caught a line out to center by Carson Pickens, stranding the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth setting off the fourth celebration in two weeks for an Ottumwa Little League team this month.
"The number one thing I'm proud of is that every single kid on our team made a difference in that game," Nate Overturf said. "We didn't have one kid that didn't do something good. Everyone of them contributed. Even our reserves. From top to bottom, every single kid that we have all made a difference."
Anticipating a duel with Davis County starting pitcher Noah Sizemore, Will Overturf bounced back after giving up two runs in just one inning of work two nights earlier in a district semifinal win over Monroe County. Nick Carlson fielded a ground ball at first base to help Overturf work around a two-out single by Dexter Scott in the first inning on Thursday, keeping Davis County from scoring the all-important first run of the title game.
"I looked at what I did wrong on Tuesday and focused on doing those things right in this game," Will Overturf said. "I was able to throw strikes. That first inning is the biggest one you can have. It's pretty important. It goes a long way to determining what you're attitude is going to be."
Overturf took matters into his own hands after getting some help from his defense in the first inning, striking out the side in both the second and third racking up half of his 12 strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings. With their pitcher taking control on the mound, Ottumwa was able to push the first run across off Sizemore as Landon Parker reached base to open the third with three of the first four batters reaching base, setting up Weston O'Leary for a go-ahead sacrifice fly that pushed the first run of the game across the board for Ottumwa.
"When you can go out and chip away at your side of the scoreboard and continue putting up zeroes on their side, you get a good feeling the whole game," Nate Overturf said. "You just keep on chipping away. That's what we had to do."
Before the Ottumwa 12U team chipped away at a district title win, the Ottumwa 10U team swung away early in back-and-forth battle with Appanoose County, who led 2-0 without recording an out in the top of the first after a two-run triple by Blaine Ewing. Cole Shilling added a two-run single later in the opening frame, opening a four-run lead for Appanoose County.
Once again, the Ottumwa 10U All-Stars were able to respond. Drake Caldwell singled in Cason Ayala, who doubled to kick off a three-hit night for the Ottumwa third baseman, before scoring on a two-out RBI double by Justin Birch, Jr. to pull Ottumwa back within 4-3.
"Once we start getting our bats going and getting our hits down, it starts getting us pumped up," Caldwell said. "Coaches were telling us we had to get started right away. We just came out and started cracking the bats."
By the time the second inning way over, Ottumwa had battled their way all the way back from a four-run deficit to an 11-5 lead scoring eight times in the second inning with Matthews connecting on a two-run double. Ottumwa drew 11 walks off four different Appanoose County pitchers during the game, but struggled to find the strike zone consistently as well with 13 walks helping Appanoose County rally back cutting Ottumwa's lead to 11-8 in the third and 13-10 entering the top of the sixth.
"You just had be ready for the next pitch and the next play," Caldwell said. "There was a lot of action that was happening in each inning."
Appanoose County completed their own comeback from a six-run deficit to finally regain the lead when a throwing error with two outs allowed Cain Housh to score from third base, snapping a 13-13 tie. Just as they had after falling behind 13-9 on Tuesday late against Jefferson County, Ottumwa responded with a winning rally of their own as Scott and Haines both drew walks off relief pitcher Caleb Bankson and moved into scoring position on a wild pitch, setting the stage for Matthews who singled into right bringing Scott home immediately with the tying run while Haines slid into third, then got up as Appanoose County struggled to get the ball back to the infield and dashed for home sliding across the plate to set off a somewhat delayed celebration by the Ottumwa players.
"The boys just keep fighting. It's a great team with great kids who have the heart and love this game," Ottumwa 10U coach Blaine Caldwell said. "I enjoy watching every game they play. It's just something with these guys. We could blow a big lead like we did in this game and then, somehow, come out with a win. We've also won games where we come out, pick up 10 or 12 runs early and win it.
"The boys just don't stop. They keep fighting and fighting."
Ottumwa Little League would score the final 10 runs of the two district title games. In the 12U game, Overturf helped his own cause at the plate with a lead-off single in the fourth before coming home to score the first of two runs in the inning that put the Ottumwa 12U squad up 3-0.
Davis County never quit fighting, making noise with two outs in the bottom of the fourth after Sizemore worked a walk off Overturf and reached third base on a wild pitch and a steal. Overturf responded by striking out Hudson Humphrey to silence the Davis County rally with an RBI single by Cale Cundiff and a two-run double by Overturf in the fifth opening an eight-run lead for Ottumwa.
"We definitely had to slow things down in the middle innings," Nate Overturf said. "This game itself gave us a lot of great experience against great pitching. It made us a better team winning this championship game. I know we're going to face this type of competition again up at state."
