SIOUX CITY – For the second time in three years, Ottumwa Little League came up one win short of qualifying for the Iowa State Little League championship game.
Ottumwa finished off a 10-1 postseason run on Wednesday night, winning 15-2 over Grandview in the final game of pool play at the 12-year-old state tournament. Tuesday's 15-7 loss to Johnston, however, ultimately cost Ottumwa a spot in the finals after finishing in a three-way tie for the best record in pool play at state.
Ultimately, Davenport Southeast and Johnston earned the two spots in the state championship game thanks to allowing fewer runs than Ottumwa. Southeast clinched a spot in the championship game with an 11-4 win over Grinnell to open play on Wednesday, allowing just 16 runs in the tournament, while Johnston won 7-4 in a battle with Morningside of two teams that entered the final day of pool play with opportunities to earn spots in the championship game.
Johnston finished pool play allowing 19 runs in four games. Ottumwa finished third, allowing 30 runs in four games.
Dawson Weller closed out another remarkable postseason for the Ottumwa youth baseball standout both on the mound and at the plate. Weller allowed just two hits and one earned run over four innings on the mound, striking out 12 Grandview batters, while connecting on three hits including two doubles, three RBIs and a run scored.
Weller and Mason Gravert both homered on Tuesday against Johnston, cutting a 6-0 Johnston lead down to 7-6 after two innings. Gravert added a second home run on Tuesday in the sixth inning before finishing the state tournament on Wednesday going 2-4 with two RBIs and a run scored.