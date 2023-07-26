Little League baseball: Ottumwa looks to the future

OTTUMWA — Just one day before some of the best teams in the state descended on Centerville, Ottumwa Little League officially brought their 2023 season to a close.
"Here's to a great 2023 and an even bigger 2024," emcee Richard Palen stated at the end of last Thursday's closing ceremonies at Holder Field.
The fact that, for the second time in three years, an Iowa Little League State Tournament returned to the seventh district was not lost on Jason Abernathy. Ottumwa Little League baseball's president is hopeful part of the bigger plans for 2024 and beyond includes bringing a state tournament to the City of Bridges.
"We're definitely interested in hosting state tournaments here. Hopefully, we can make that happen in the coming years," Abernathy said. "We'll take whatever we can get. We'd be happy to host."
Appanoose County Baseball Association president Chris Cook has helped bring the 9-year-old and 11-year-old state tournaments to Centerville over the past three years. Cook is also a champion for more District 7 communities to be host sites for future state competitions. Ottumwa, according to Cook, would be an ideal host for two of the biggest state tournaments in the state.
"Anywhere in our district would be good hosts. They try to keep the 10 and 12-year-old state tournaments together. I think somewhere like Ottumwa or Van Buren County have the facilities in our area to host those tournaments," Cook said. "That would be huge to get those state tournaments here to this district. Having the chance (for the 12-year-olds) to advance to regionals kind of make that the place to go."
Ottumwa narrowly missed out on another year with multiple state tournament qualifiers this summer, sending three different teams to district finals. Monroe County's 9-year-old squad, Van Buren County's 10-year-old team and Lucas County's 12-year-olds won the district championship showdowns with the Ottumwa teams bringing a close to another winning season for the program.
"The boys have had really good efforts and attitudes all season long," Ottumwa 9-year-old All-Star coach Bill Pester said. "There was never any game I felt like we were ever out of until it was over. If a few calls go a different way or a couple hits fall, we could easily been in the state tournament this year."
Six days after the 18-5 loss to Monroe County in the 9-year-old district title game, Ottumwa's Little League season came to an official end with hundreds of players receiving medals from Abernathy in what was a steady season of turnout for the league. The closing ceremonies came on a warm, sunny summer evening almost a complete 180-degree difference from the April's Opening Day, which was held with snowflakes falling under overcast skies and 30-degree temperatures.
"It was a great season of baseball," Abernathy said. "Hopefully, the kids learned a lot and enjoyed the season."
Looking into the immediate future, Ottumwa Little League received a $30,000 grand from the Ottumwa Legacy Foundation. That money will be put to good use, helping improve the facilities and upgrade the equipment used by over 300 players in multiple age groups.
"There's definitely plenty of talent there," Abernathy said. "You can tell these kids love to play and there's a great commitment from the coaches. We've got a great group of people that support the league."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.