SIOUX CITY – Six-run rallies in the first and fourth innings lifted Johnston to a much-needed win over Ottumwa on Tuesday at the 12-year-old Iowa State Little League baseball tournament.
After nine straight postseason wins, Ottumwa now needs a victory on Wednesday to have a chance to qualify for the state championship game. Ottumwa (3-1) faces Grandview (1-2) needing a win to have a chance at playing either Johnston or Davenport Southeast on Thursday for the state Little League title.
Ethan Woods connected on a two-out bases-loaded single in the bottom of the seventh, driving in Mitchell Jordan with the game-winning run, moving Ottumwa within one win of trip to the 12-year-old Iowa State Little League championship game on Monday with a 4-3 win over Davenport Southeast.
Dawson Weller continued to swing a hot bat at the state tournament, driving a two-run home run over the fence in center field during the third inning to give Ottumwa a 2-0 lead. Three straight hits by Mason Gravett, Tate Frueh and Will Overturf put a third run on the board for Ottumwa before a three-run home run in the fifth allowed Southeast to tie the score.
Weller added four hits, including a home run in the opening inning, on Sunday in Ottumwa's 17-7 win over Grinnell. Frueh went 3-3 at the plate, driving in three runs and scoring three times helping Ottumwa score in all four innings, including an eight-run rally in the opening frame.
Ottumwa opened the state tournament with a 3-1 win over Morningside, scoring three times in the third inning including a pair of runs scoring on a fielding error. Weller struck out 12 batters while pitching the first four innings of a combined no-hitter with Gravett, who pitched the final two innings of Ottumwa's seventh straight postseason win.
