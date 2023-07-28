CENTERVILLE — Today. Centerville.
Tomorrow. Williamsport?
For the members of Southeast Polk's 11-year-old Little League baseball team, playing on the biggest stage in this sport if more than just a dream.
"That's the overall goal. It's been a goal for these boys from day one," Southeast Polk manager Dale Brockman said.
In a preview of what could be a very special summer of 2024, Southeast Polk polished off a perfect run in Centerville to the 11-year-old Iowa State Little League championship on Thursday night. For the second time in five days, Southeast Polk edged Davenport Southeast in a 5-4 thriller finishing 7-0 at Memorial Park this week and 14-0 overall scoring over 10 runs in 10 of those All-Star wins.
"We started out from the first practice to chase something like this. We weren't out here looking to waste anyone's time," Brockman said. "We didn't just want to get to the big games. We wanted to win the big games. It took a lot of work from these boys during hard practices to come together and gel as teammates."
For the second time in three years, one half of a state championship-winning 'dynamic duo' delivered what proved to be the decisive hit of a state Little League title game at Memorial Park. Two years after twin brother and teammate Conner King hit a two-run tiebreaking sixth-inning single for the Grandview 9-year-old team in an 11-9 win over Johnston in 2021, Mason King came up with a tiebreaking two-strike two-out RBI hit in the bottom of the second on Thursday night giving Southeast Polk the lead for good.
"I was just trying to make contact," Mason King said. "I was able to hit one back up the middle. We've got a few teammates that were part of that team that won here two years ago. I think that gave us some more confidence coming into this tournament."
Ironically, Conner King actually caught the final out of the 9-year-old state title game in Centerville two years ago bringing the final strike thrown by his brother in the bottom of the sixth. On Thursday, it was Gage Hager that would find the ball headed to his glove at first base with Davenport Southeast down to its final out with the tying run on base and the go-ahead run at the plate.
Hager, who singled and scored one of Southeast Polk's three runs in the first inning on Thursday, took full advantage of the opportunity to clinch the state championship fielding the ball off the bat of Jacob Gullickson and winning the race to the base. Once Hager stepped on first, the celebration began as Southeast Polk players cleared out of the dugout across the infield.
"I wanted to make that last play really bad," Hager said. "I didn't really think about it. I just made the play. It felt great to be able to go home as state champions."
It was the 14th and final out recorded by Ryder Hall, who came in to relieve River Valentine after Davenport Southeast (5-2) rallied to tie the game at 3-3 in the top of the second inning. After giving up an infield single to Eli Miller, loading the bases with one out, Hall struck out the top two batters in the Davenport Southeast line-up keeping the score tied going into the bottom of the second.
"I was just trying to pitch and make them hit it. I knew I had a good defense that could help me," Hall said. "I just tried to get them off balance. I tried to throw pitches that would get them to load up early.
"I love my catcher (Tate McCuen). He does a great job framing up pitches for me. All my coaches help me out with pitching and hitting. My mom and my dad have done a lot for me and meant a lot (to this success)."
In the end, Davenport Southeast came up one big hit short of potentially spoiling Southeast Polk's perfect summer and bringing home the program's second state championship of year. Two days earlier, Davenport Southeast's 9-year-old team edged Grandview, 9-8, to win their state tournament back in the Quad Cities.
"That's just baseball. Sometimes, a few feet here or there can make the difference," Davenport Southeast manager Chad Holst said. "It's a very thin margin. One bounce here or there can determine the game. Both teams had good pitching and good contributions up and down the line-up.
"I'm proud of how hard the boys fought and how much everyone contributed. We didn't get the final result we wanted, but I'm proud of the effort."
It may not be the last high-stakes contest between Southeast Polk and Davenport Southeast as both teams will move on to next summer, when the kids that competed this past week in Appanoose County will be competing for 12-year-old Little League championships. After going unbeaten this year as 11-year-olds, Southeast Polk has their sights set on bringing home another state title next year which would bring with it a chance to move on to the Central Regional Tournament in Indianapolis.
That's just one step closer for the current 11-year-olds of Southeast Polk to the ultimate goal. Winning another state title next summer would give the Central Iowa program a chance to compete for a berth in the 2024 Little League World Series.
"That's the dream for these boys. They've watched it on television. It's a big deal to all of us," Brockman said. "I'm a long-time Little League guy. It's an old-fashioned tournament and a strong tournament that's more realistic in terms of teaching these boys more to life than just baseball.
"We want to make it to the Little League World Series. We're a great team," Hager added. "I think we're capable of making it. I've seen the pictures of it, but I want to get there and play there in person."
