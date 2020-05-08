OTTUMWA — Iowa Little League baseball officials announced on Friday that all activities for the upcoming season have been suspended until June 1, pushing back what had been the planned week of tryouts for Ottumwa Little League.
Sam Long, president of Ottumwa Little League, announced on Facebook that a new schedule for tryouts and the annual Draft Night for player selection will be released on Monday. The league will hold a local meeting this weekend to determine a tentative schedule.
Originally, Ottumwa Little League had hoped to begin holding try-outs and sign-ups this Monday with Draft Night to take place next Friday night. Long estimates two weeks of practice following that week would be needed before the first games of the season can be scheduled.