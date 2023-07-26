Little League baseball: Southeast Polk, Davenport Southeast clinch state final berths

CENTERVILLE — Chad Holst isn't interested in what the standings say going into the final day of pool play at the 11-year-old Iowa State Little League Baseball Tournament.
"I want to keep up our momentum. I want the win," the Davenport Southeast manager said on Tuesday.
One day after edging Morningside in eight innings to move into second place in the pool play standings, Davenport Southeast clinched their spot in Thursday's state title game with a 15-0 win in three innings over Grinnell. That, coupled with Southeast Polk's 15-0 win over Morningside, set the championship game match-up between the teams in a rematch of a 5-4 win in seven innings by Southeast Polk back on Saturday.
"We try to keep the kids focused on the task at hand, but behind the scenes the coaches and I know what's at stake," Holst said. "We have to keep the approach pretty similar. We started the tournament losing to Southeast Polk and now we've gotten on a winning streak.
"We're going to be confident and we're going to be loose going into the title game. We've had a variety of different situations we've had to battle through this week. I think those challenges we'll help us going into Thursday."
Southeast Polk polished off pool play with a perfect 6-0 record, scoring six runs in each of the first two innings against a Morningside squad that needed the win to keep their state title hopes alive. Southeast Polk had 11 different players collect at least one hit and score at least one run in the fourth straight mercy-rule win for the central Iowa squad.
"We've been working really hard to get to this point," Southeast Polk manager Dale Brockman said. "We feel like we're in the best position possible going into the championship game. Davenport Southeast is a tough team. We're definitely not going to take anything for granted."
Davenport Southeast (4-1) wrapped up pool play on Wednesday against Davis County (2-3) in one of three final games before Thursday night's championship contest. Other games Wednesday included Appanoose County (1-4) facing Grandview (2-3) while Grinnell (0-5) and Morningside (3-2) played the final pool play game of the state tournament at Memorial Park.
