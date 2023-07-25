CENTERVILLE – No team in the 11-year-old Iowa State Little League Tournament has come as close to knocking off Southeast Polk than Davenport Southeast.
With two more wins, the District 2 representatives will get another chance at knocking off a team that has looked unbeatable in postseason play.
Down to their final two outs, Henry Holst delivered what might prove to be two of the biggest hits for Davenport Southeast. After driving in the tying run in the top of the sixth with an RBI double to center, Holst came up with an even bigger hit in extra innings clearing the bases with a three-run double to right in the top of the eighth lifting the squad from the Quad Cities to a thrilling 5-3 win over Morningside in a game that may ultimately decide a berth in Thursday night's state championship game.
"That first game of the tournament (against Southeast Polk) was actually our first game together because we didn't play a district tournament," Davenport Southeast manager Chad Holst said. "We're still trying to figure out who are. In that same moment, with our backs against the wall, we fought back to get the lead back and ultimately closed the game out.
"We showed a lot of character and a lot of fight. Everyone contributed."
The standings heading into the fourth day of pool play in the state tournament told the whole story. Southeast Polk held the outright lead with a record of 4-0 while Morningside entered the day with a 3-0 record, holding down second place and the inside track to the second spot in the state championship game.
Right behind Morningside was Davenport Southeast. After suffering the disappointing 5-4 seven-inning loss to Southeast Polk on Saturday, Davenport Southeast responded with responded with a 10-0 win over Appanoose County and a 26-9 win over Grandview over the weekend staying within a game of Morningside setting up one of the biggest games in pool play with the winner owning the inside track to the state title game.
"We were at the hotel and we were all saying this was a must-win," Henry Holst said. "We needed to go out and beat the heck out of those guys."
Easier said than done. F.J. Lank's two-out RBI single gave Davenport Southeast a 1-0 first-inning lead, by Morningside pitcher Isaiah Wright would get out of the jam forcing Canten Ewert into a groundout with the bases loaded to limit the damage. Wright would shut out Davenport Southeast over the next four innings, allowing Morningside to mound a comeback in the fourth as three straight hits by Madden Watson, Cam Neumann and Kale Kinnaman drove in two runs giving Morningside a 2-1 lead.
Down to their last at-bat of regulation with state championship hopes hanging in the balance, Davenport Southeast got a much-needed lead-off walk drawn by Keagan Choate. After moving to second on a groundout to the mound by Colin Still, Choate came home without a throw on a line drive to the fence by Henry Holst tying the game at 2-2 and delivering a surge of emotion from the Davenport Southeast side of the field.
"We needed something like that. On day as hot as this, you have to find ways to draw that energy out of the kids," Chad Holst said. "We were having to load them up with fluids throughout most of the game to keep them up, but the kids are competitors. It showed right there. They fought though everything and came together when we needed them."
Henry Holst continued to show that emotion over the next two innings in the field even after being throw out at home trying to score on a single to right by Lank, allowing Morningside to keep the game tied at 2-2. Lank helped record three of the next six outs for Davenport Southeast, including collecting two hard hit ground balls and throwing across the diamond to Holst who celebrated each out with a big cheer from first base.
"That hit in the sixth inning was huge for the entire team," Henry Holst said. "We played with a lot of emotion from that point on."
Holst finally snapped the 2-2 with his hit down the right field line, unloading the bases giving Davenport Southeast a seemingly commanding 5-2 lead. Morningside, however, cut into that lead in the bottom of the eighth as a hit by Wright and a fielding error allowed the Sioux City squad to put the tying run on base with only one out.
Facing the prospect of a hit potentially erasing Davenport Southeast's lead, Wes Petersen stepped up forcing Preston Bursell to pop out to Holst for the second out of the eighth. With runners at second and third, Anderson got Cam Warner to strike out swinging clinching the most thrilling win yet of the state Little League tournament.
"I was pretty excited, but inside I was pretty nervous," Petersen said. "I just had to throw strikes. If I kept throwing strikes, I felt like we could get out of here."
Southeast Polk, meanwhile, cruised to a 15-0 win over Appanoose County in four innings improving to 5-0 in the state tournament and 12-0 overall in postseason play. River Valentine led Southeast Polk with three hits, one more alone than teammate Milo Ohoriko allowed over three innings on the mound while adding two hits, including a double, and scoring twice at the plate.
"I hit my spots. It was a good game. The team did really well," Ohoriko said. "I was just loose and ready to hit it. Our team really crushed the ball."
As has been the case more than once in this state tournament, Appanoose County needed a few more key hits. The host team put the first three runners on base in the second inning, but could not get a key two-out run-scoring hit as Damon Leffler struck out swinging, the first of seven straight strikeouts recorded by Southeast Polk to close out the game.
"Southeast Polk just started hitting gaps. When you start hitting gaps, there's not much you can do," Appanoose County coach Clint Woodward said. "We've had our chances. Against Davenport Southeast, even though we lost 10-0, that's one we'd like to have back. We were within 2-0 for a lot of that game and had several chances to score."
Appanoose County and Davis County will meet on Tuesday for the third time in this postseason, each with 1-3 state tournament records making the game essentially an elimination game for any hope for either team of making a late run to a berth in the state finals. At the very least, the winner among the District 7 rivals will have a chance to finish with an even .500 record in state tournament play.
"We've each won a game in the previous two district tournament games with Davis County," Woodward said. "Our goal at the start of this tournament was to finish 3-3. Hopefully, we can get there and see where it shakes out in the standings."
Grandview improved to 2-3 in the state tournament, winning 17-2 over winless Grinnell. Denton Rowley-Gering and Kesean Pierce each reached base and scored three times in the victory, keeping any hopes of making it into the state finale alive for the Des Moines-based squad.
"Over the last year, this team has been in some turmoil," Grandview manager Joey Gering said. "Some changes have occurred. We've been dealt a different hand than what we're used to. To finish .500 in the state tournament would say a lot about the heart and the work these kids put in and the grind they put in to achieve their goals."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.