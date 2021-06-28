OTTUMWA — The first official postseason for Ottumwa Little League will see plenty of action taking place on the diamonds within the City of Bridges.
District tournament action for the 10 and 12-year-old All-Star teams officially began on Monday night against Appanoose County at Holder Fields, the former home of the Ottumwa Midwest Little League. Ottumwa won 13-1 in the 12-year-old district opener while Appanoose County rallied in the 10-year-old contest for a 16-10 win.
District tournament games will be played at Holder Fields over four consecutive nights featuring all-star teams in four different divisions. The Ottumwa Little League 9-year-old All-Stars open district tournament play at home on Tuesday against Davis County while the 10 and 12-year-old All-Stars head to the Ferguson Complex in Keosauqua to face Van Buren County.
The Ottumwa 11-year-old All-Stars open a best two-out-of-three district championship series at Holder Fields on Wednesday against Monroe County. With the exception of the 12-year-olds, who will play following the 10-year-old games, all district tournament games this week begin at 6 p.m.
Ottumwa Little League will face three district tournament games at Holder Fields on Thursday night. Appanoose County will face the Ottumwa 9-year-olds while Jefferson County plays a doubleheader with the 10 and 12-year-old All-Stars.
Both the Ottumwa 10 and 12-year-olds will close out the week with a district tournament doubleheader in Bloomfield against Davis County. District tournament bracket play begins next week on Monday, July 5 before continuing on July 7 with the district championship games in 10 and 12-year-old competition taking place on Friday, July 9.
The Ottumwa 9-year-old All-Stars will host Monroe County on Tuesday, July 9, at 6 p.m. Appanoose County will host the 9-year-old district championship game on Thursday, July 8 and the Iowa 9-year-old state Little League tournament July 17-22.
The Ottumwa 11-year-old All-Stars continue their best-of-three district championship series with Monroe County on Tuesday, July 6, in Albia at 6 p.m. If needed, a decisive third and final game in the series will take place in Centerville on Thursday, July 8.
Ottumwa 12-year-old Major All-Stars include Mason Gravett, Dawson Weller, Ethan Woods, Brock Garcia, Preston McClure, Hunter Sandegren, Casyn Epperson, Mitchell Jordan, Bode Ferrell, Will Overturf, Tate Frueh, Ethan Gravett, Gavin Monaghan and Jose Gonzalez. The team manager is Jeremy Weller with coaches Chris Gravett and Nate Overturf.
Members of 2021 11U All-Star Team for Ottumwa Little League include Nick Carlson, Cale Cundiff, Carter Ehrenhard, Alex Gonzales, Tate Harness, Keaton Mallonee, Konnor Mallonee, Weston O'Leary, Isaac Palen, Nick Palen, Noah Sizemore and Brenon Spurgeon. The team manager is K.J. Reynolds with Will O'Leary, Danne Mallonee and Joe Harness serving as coaches.
Members of the 2021 10U Ottumwa Little League All Stars are Grant Thompson, Dane Hubbard, Kolyn Keovongsack, Cohen Meinders, Nolan Canny, Isaak McDunn, Drake Sampson, Jayce Whennen, Mason Thompson, Kaden Haines, Lucas McCarty, Treyton Stevens and Ty Wetrich. Nate Shilling will serve as the team manager while Ryan Meinders, Steven Wetrich and Maelon Allman will be serving as coaches.
Ottumwa Little League's 9U All Star team includes Cason Ayala, Colby Baxter, Colin Manary, Justin Birch, Drake Caldwell, Kason Haines, Emmett Thompson, Elliott Oesh, Brantley Matthews, Raymond Ewing, Crosby Zuithoff, Greyson Johnson, Jace Kephart and Finn Person. Dave Matthews will serve as the team's manager while Blaine Caldwell and Justin Baxter will serve as coaches.