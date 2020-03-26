OTTUMWA — Ottumwa Little League baseball will have to wait a few more weeks before, hopefully, getting the 2020 season underway.
Based on the recommendations of Little League International, the governing body for Little League baseball and softball around the world, Iowa District 7 Little League has announced the upcoming season for all area baseball and softball teams will be postponed until May 11. The Ottumwa Little League Baseball board announced earlier this month that all league activities had originally been suspended until April 6.
The decision was made to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Ottumwa Little League’s opening day was scheduled to be held on April 25 at the Midwest fields.
According to a letter sent out to parents and players from Iowa District 7 Little League, work is being done behind the scenes to ensure everything is done to get both area baseball and softball players on the field this season. Many options are being discussed and will continue to be discussed at the next district meeting on April 6.