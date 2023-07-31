CENTERVILLE — Throughout the month of July, the Davis County Little League baseball had two homes.
There is, of course, Kevin Ritz Field in Bloomfield. When the team plays a home game, or prepares for any game, that's the diamond where Davis County comes together during most of the summer.
This summer, however, the Davis County 11-year-old squad may have felt like they had a home away from home. That would be Memorial Park in Centerville, where Davis County played multiple postseason games including six state tournament contests last week.
Davis County wrapped up an 8-5 record in All-Star play, finishing 2-4 in in the Iowa State Little League Tournament. In typical fashion, Davis County did not give up the final out of the seas without a fight as back-to-back two-out hits and a walk brought in one final run against Davenport Southeast.
Ultimately, however, Eli Miller was able to get Brody Batterson swinging to close out a 12-4 for Southeast. The loss clinched a fifth-place finish in the state for the Davis County Little Leaguers, who are hoping to use the state experience to build for bigger goals heading into next season.
"It was a lot of fun. We know now that we can make it," Grant Husted said. "We're going to try to win the state tournament next year."
Husted closed out his exciting summer on the diamond for Davis County hammering yet another home run at Memorial Park, driving a two-out pitch over the fence in left for a two-run home run in the first inning against Davenport Southeast. The home run was Husted's third of the postseason with two sailing over the fence of each diamond at the home facility of Appanoose County.
"It was pretty fun. I was waiting on a strike. I got three balls and finally got the pitch I wanted," Husted said. "I didn't know it was gone, but I thought when I hit it that it was going to be close.
"It feels good to come through here at the state tournament. It's been awhile since Davis County has been here."
Husted reached base in each of his final five trips to the plate at state, walking twice in the final three innings of a 6-5 comeback win over Appanoose County one night earlier including drawing an intentional walk in the bottom of the sixth that set up Drake Scott's walk-off two-run single. Husted's homer drew the same respect from Davenport Southeast, a team that came within a run of a state championship, as Husted was issued another intentional walk in the third inning last Wednesday night.
"I've gone against a lot of these kids in travel ball," Husted said. "It was just like going against them in travel ball."
Husted, like all the teams that competed last Wednesday on the final night of pool play, had to deal with a sudden heat wave that enveloped southern Iowa late last week. With temperatures in the upper 90s and heat indices well over 100, Husted struggled early on the mound allowing eight runs on nine hits over the first three innings as Davenport Southeast quickly erased Davis County's early 2-0 lead.
"It was pretty hot out there. The ball was slippery from all the sweat," Husted said. "I couldn't get the ball to go where I wanted it to."
The conditions also took its toll in Appanoose County's final game at the state tournament. After four sweltering innings against Grandview, Appanoose County (2-8) was looking to make a comeback as Caleb Bankson walked to lead off the inning before scoring on a throwing error with two outs pulling within 3-1.
The rally, however, was halted as one of the game's umpire struggled with the heat. Ultimately, an ambulance was called out to help the official battle potential heat stroke just before the start of the sixth inning.
"It was tough out there. You really had to fight through the pain," Appanoose County catcher Dylan Whisler said. "It kind of took away a little bit of the mental part for us. We were in it right until those delays happened."
Ultimately, Grandview pulled out a 4-1 win to finish with an even 3-3 record in the state tournament, placing fourth overall one game ahead of Davis County and two games ahead of Appanoose County. The host team in the state tournament gave a solid accounting of themselves, earning a 22-2 win earlier in the tournament over Grinnell to help secure a sixth-place state finish while coming within four combined runs of two more state wins.
"The boys battled and fought hard. Our spirits were up all the way to the end," Appanoose County manager Caleb Housh said. "We kept rotating catchers in this final game (because of the heat). We kept plenty of water in the dugout.
"The kids did a great job gutting it out. I wasn't sure we'd make it through the entire game in about the first or second inning, but the boys hung in there right to the end."
For all the teams that played this past week in Centerville, the goal is to return to state next summer. By doing so, each team including Davis County and Appanoose County would be setting their sights on what could be quite a summer on the diamond with 11-year-olds competing in next year's 12-year-old Iowa State Little League Tournament with the winner earning a trip to the Central Regional Tournament in Indianapolis, Indiana to potentially play for a spot in the 2024 Little League World Series.
"Our goal for all of our All-Star teams is to make it to a state tournament," Housh said. "We know now where we need to get to. We've never faced as many good pitchers and good hitters as we faced throughout this past week. It's good for these kids to see where the bar is and where everyone else is at. It's not that far away, but they now have an understanding what they need to work on.
"Next year, we need to play a little bit harder and fight a little bit harder," Whisler said. "We competed with these teams. Most of them are on travel-ball teams that are classified as really good major teams. I'm happy we're competing with them."
