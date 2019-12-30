OTTUMWA - Nothing lasts forever.
Be it a year, a decade, a century or a coaching career or a championship drought. The local sports year of 2019 was defined by the end of a chapter to Ottumwa High School athletics.
The most notable sports story locally was the first coaching change in the history of the OHS softball program. After guiding the Bulldogs to a 28th state tournament in 46 years, Frank Huston announced his retirement bringing an end to the career of the only head softball coach the program has ever had.
"It's the hardest thing I've ever done," Huston said about making the announcement to his players following a 4-1 loss to Indianola in the Class 5A state tournament consolation game. "I thought about it seriously after the 2013 season when we graduated so many seniors from a team that had qualified for three of the last four state tournaments," Huston said. "You kind of look at the personnel each year and who's coming up. I think, after 2013, it really crossed my mind that this final season was getting closer."
Three months later, one of those players from that 2013 squad was named Huston's successor. Mandi Moore, who earned all-state honors as a pitcher at Ottumwa, was named the second head coach in the history of the Bulldog softball program.
“They are definitely big shoes to fill,” Moore said. “I don’t think you don’t necessarily have to fill them and worry about making something better, because it’s such a good program. You can hope in and make certain tweaks that you want to go with and go along with the ride.
“Being one of Frank’s former players, I’m very humbled. I really tried to model my coaching style to what he’s done. I don’t think it’s going to be a huge adjustment. I’m going to try to ride with what Frank’s set in place and add my little tweaks when I need to.”
Huston's retirement brought to an end of the longest term among Ottumwa High School head coach. It also required athletic director Scott Maas to conduct another coaching search.
Brian Goodvin (football), Joe Vandenberg (girls basketball), Neil Hartz (boys basketball) and Jim Schlarbaum (girls track and field), Kristin Mitchell (girls cross-country) and Tom Maher (boys bowling) all made their debuts as OHS head coaches this past year. Andy Maw (boys soccer) and Moore slated to make their debuts in 2020, as will whoever takes over as Ottumwa's new head girls swimming coach with Cherie Langland announcing she would be stepping down at the end of this past season.
“They have enthusiasm, and believe me, I’m well aware of the hours it takes in the offseason to coach a program,” Maas said. “It will be tough if you don’t have the passion, but these people have the commitment to be successful, and they will do what it takes for that to happen.”
Schlarbaum's first year as Ottumwa head girls track coach ended with another first for the Bulldog athletic program. Twin sisters Alli and Grace Bookin-Nosbisch joined Carollin Mellin and Meghan Coulter in securing the first state track and field championship won in an event by the OHS girls track program, taking the 4A girls 4x800 relay in May.
Two days later, Alli Bookin-Nosbisch became the first two-time state champion in the history of Ottumwa girls track and field. Bookin-Nosbisch raced past Iowa City Liberty freshman Ashlyn Kenney to win the 4A girls 800 meter run by 0.12 seconds in 2:11.45, less than three seconds ahead of Grace Bookin-Nosbisch's fourth-place run of 2:14.2.
"Going into that last lap in second, and (Keeney) was so close, I just told myself that if you push it a little bit harder, this is your chance," Alli Bookin-Nosbisch said. "With about 25 meters to go, I gave it my all and hoped for the best.
"I did not think it was real when I crossed that finish line. I totally was not expecting to win a state championship in this event. It was just insane."
The state championship runs of Alli Bookin-Nosbisch helped the Ottumwa girls finish sixth in the Class 4A state track and field championships with 39 points. The Bookin-Nosbisch sisters, along with Mellin and Coulter, helped the Bulldogs win the CIML Metro Conference girls cross-country title this past fall with Alli Bookin-Nosbisch and Mellin both qualifying for the Class 4A girls state cross-country meet.
"We wanted to show everyone in the state what Ottumwa can do," Grace Bookin-Nosbisch said. "Based on what we accomplished this year, I think it made a pretty good statement."
Alli Bookin-Nosbisch secured a ninth-place finish in the Class 4A girls race at the state cross-country meet, joining former OHS and future Iowa running teammate Kylie Latham as the only Bulldog runners to medal at state in the past 10 years. The Class 2A boys race saw area South Central Conference rivals Albia and Davis County battled for the second year in a row on the statewide stage with the Blue Demons finishing a spot ahead of the Mustangs, taking fourth with 151 points to Davis County's 174.
What carried the day for Albia was dynamic pack-running. Just 30 seconds separated its five scoring runners, the lowest spread of any of the top 11 teams. Landon Noe, an all-state runner last year, finished 31st. There were also plenty of runners from non-scoring teams to help the Blue Demons.
Davis County's Carson Shively and Kenny Cronin both earned all-state honors after disappointing runs a year ago. Shively was eighth in 16:40, while Cronin was 15th (16:54), earning a patio finish by five seconds.
Like Bookin-Nosbisch, Pekin's Colten Glosser also secured a state cross-country medal in his final run for the Panthers, delivering a 13th-place finish to join teammate Brady Millikin on the clubhouse patio at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course after both earned all-state honors. Glosser actually led the 1A boys state cross-country race three minutes into the run.
"That wasn't my intention," Glosser chuckled. "I just wanted to go out with the lead pack. The two guys I expected to lead kind of hung back for the first mile. I wasn't going to be denied this year."
"I know this is a great honor for Colten," said Millikin, Glosser's teammate for three years. "He was a little disappointed last year. This was his goal all season."
The Panthers finished 10th as a team with 227 points, but were just 18 points out of fifth in a team race that was tightly contested after the top four teams. The Pekin girls
The Pekin girls finished ninth in Class 1A in their 16th consecutive trip to state. For a while it looked like the race wasn't unfolding the way coach Davis Eidahl hoped, but then he realized just how fast the race was.
"I was disappointed until I saw our times. Our top five runners all had personal-bests," he said. "We have a young group of freshman and sophomores. There isn't the most talent, but they just put in good, hard work. They did pretty good today.
"Getting here is tough," he said. "There are a lot of teams that stayed home."
The Davis County girls finished ninth with 196 points in the Class 2A girls state cross-country meet. The Mustangs were just 27 points out of fourth.
Back on the track, Fairfield's Landon Kooiker established himself as one of the top high jumpers in the state winning the Class 3A boys high jump title in the spring.
Kooiker hit his personal-best height, crossing the bar in his first attempt at 6-7, which would prove to be the difference as the Trojan junior successfully cleared four heights without a miss to earn the edge over Charles City freshman Ian Collins, Mount Pleasant senior Sam Beatty and Denison-Schleswig junior Waw Gach.
"Ever since I was little, I've coming here to the Drake Relays and the state meet," Kooiker said. "Just coming down here, watching all these amazing athletes, and now being able to call myself one of those athletes that won a state title is a great feeling.
"It's something I've been dreaming about since I was a little kid. I think it was in fifth grade when my parents first brought me up here to watch the great athletes compete. It feels amazing to be standing here now as a state champion."
Another athlete that made a statement on the track representing an Ottumwa school was Kenny Bednarek, who truly put the young running program of Indian Hills Community College on the map. Bednarek made the most of his one year running for the Warriors, winning the 200 meter elite invitational at the Drake Relays outclassing a field loaded with Olympians, including Yancarlos Martinez of the Dominican Republic, Turkey’s Jak Ali Harvey, Bermuda’s Tre Houston as well as two-time World champ Wallace Spearmon, who won the event in 2012 in a meet record 20.02.
"Being able to come out on top in big time races being a JUCO athlete, not a Division I athlete, says a lot about my talent," Bednarek said. "Once I go up to the next level, whether it's Division I or straight into the professional ranks, I'll be exposed to more equipment and more tools for training that I haven't used yet. The fact that I'm running this fast without it is kind of crazy."
Bednarek's incredible year didn't end at Drake. The native of Rice Lake, Wisconsin won NJCAA national outdoor titles in the 200 and 400 meters before going on to finish eighth in the U.S. Track and Field Championships in the 200, earning a spot in the 2019 IAAF World Championships.
"I'm glad I committed here (Indian Hills). There have been ups and downs, but that would have been case with any program I would have been a part of," Bednarek said. "There have been high moments. There have been low moments. We overcame them as a program and we've had several athletes on our team that qualified for nationals.
"I have no regrets. I chose the right place. The people within this program are what keep me humble. It's a great group of people. They're always pushing me to get better and there to congratulate me when I do something great."
Bednarek's world-class runs at Drake were just part of another successful year for Indian Hills athletics. The Warriors qualified for NJCAA national tournaments and meets in 2019 in men's basketball, men's cross-country, track and field, men's golf, softball and volleyball with the Warrior spikers ending a 14-year drought qualifying for the first time in eight seasons under current head coach Lyndsey Michel.
“The leadership of these sophomores was tremendous. I could go home at night and never had to worry about any of them getting in trouble,” Michel said. “It’s tough at a two-year school. It always feels like it’s over two weeks too soon. We couldn’t have played any more matches this season. There’s nothing to be sad about, but it’s over. Those sophomores are leaving and I’m incredibly sad to see them go. That’s the hardest part to get attached to these girls, have a lot of fun as a team and say goodbye so soon.”
The volleyball season locally produced another historic accomplishment in the high school ranks. Van Buren secured the school’s first trip to any girls state tournament by qualifying for the Class 2A state volleyball tournament with a 25-10, 25-16, 26-24 regional championship victory over Nodaway Valley.
“It just doesn’t feel real,” said Van Buren senior Salena Sayre, the 2019 All-Courier volleyball player of the year. “I think it’s more of how we’ve grown as a team. This means everything to us, especially since it’s the last year for a lot of us.”
“Four years ago, who’d have thought with me as a coach that we’d get this volleyball team to state before basketball?” Van Buren County coach Matt Zeitler added. “I’m just a volleyball coach who doesn’t know what he’s doing. I just know when to put kids in. Hat’s off to my kids. This is pretty cool.”
While there were plenty of championship celebrations during the course of 2019, there were also some painful near-misses. Before qualifying for the state volleyball tournament, the Van Buren girls fell one win short of earning a trip the girls state basketball tournament falling to Central Decatur in the 2A regional finals joining Sigourney (1A) and Fairfield (4A) in suffering regional championship setbacks.
While the Fairfield boys fell one win short of the Class 3A state basketball tournament, the team that knocked them off finished off a historic season with a state championship. Oskaloosa claimed the 3A hoops title, led by Xavier Foster who announced earlier this year that he would continue his basketball career at Iowa State University. Foster and the Indians will visit Ottumwa, led by Class 4A's top scorer Trae Swartz, on the 21st day of 2020 (Jan. 21).
In Waterloo, 72 pins collectively separated the Ottumwa girls in 3A and the Ottumwa boys in 2A from accomplishing the goal of a state championship sweep last February, marking the second straight year less than 100 pins kept OHS from claiming a pair of team state titles. Like the Van Buren girls basketball team, who is currently ranked fourth in Class 2A, both OHS boys teams are looking to use that near miss as motivation to making 2020 a year that no one will ever forget.
“Most times at state, the difference between winning at state or finishing fourth is usually an extra pin or two a bowler every game,” Ottumwa head boys bowling coach Tom Maher said. “It’s such a different mindset when you get up there. Every shot matters. Every pin matters. Over the years, it seems like 12 to 18 pins is the difference between the top three teams.
“Our mindset is that, every team can throw strikes, but not every team can make spares. It’s an old-school thought process that, if we cover our frames and have good counts all the time, the rest will take care of itself.”
Also looking to take the next step forward to a championship is Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont senior Sage Walker, who placed second in the Class 2A state wrestling tournament last February after losing to Mount Vernon's Paul Ryan 4-2 in the 170-pound championship match. Walker is currently ranked No. 1 at 182 pounds and has his sights firmly set on finishing 2020 with his hand raised in victory as a state wrestling champion.
"I feel like this is only going to make me better for next season," Walker said. "I'm going to take this and use it as motivation over the summer and the offseason. Winning is great, but when you lose you learn. When you come off a loss, you either hang on to it or use it to come back even better for your next competition."
EBF's Kalen Walker, Davis County's Alysa Shirkey and Pekin's Brady Millikin all finished second in various events at the state track and field meet. All three will be returning in 2020 hoping to finish with championship runs at Drake Stadium this May.
The IHCC men's golf team will also be looking to settle unfinished business to open the new decade after finishing second to Central Alabama in last year's NJCAA National Golf Tournament, losing a final round lead in the process. Other area teams looking to build on deep postseason runs on the diamond will include Albia softball, looking to qualify for a fourth straight state softball tournament in 2020, and IHCC softball after a record-setting first season under head coach Lindsay Diehl that included 24 straight wins and a top-eight finish in the NJCAA national tournament.
Other historic accomplishments in 2019 included a surprising run to the state baseball tournament for the Pekin Panthers, who made the most of their first trip to Principal Park falling one run short of upsetting eventual Class 1A champion Mason City Newman 8-7 in the state quarterfinals. Ottumwa swimming also had state qualifiers in both boys and girls events for the first time in 14 years with Saige Knight, Libby Moses, Leah Chelgren and Mac Payne qualifying for the OHS girls in the 200 free and medley relays. Kevin Kretz, Jackson Weaton, Cameron Keck and Spencer Ehrenhard in qualifying for a variety of state events for the Bulldog boys.
Two new sporting events also took place in Ottumwa for the first time in 2019. The OHS swimming program hosted the CIML Metro conference boys meet for the first time, highlighted by four conference titles won by Keck, while IHCC hosted both the Region XI season-opening time trials and conference championship cross-country meets at Cedar Creek Golf Course.