CENTERVILLE — Sure, it was a homecoming game for Centerville on Friday. But it was one with real playoff implications on the line.
The Centerville Big Reds got the job done, beating the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks 30-14 Friday. The victory moves Centerville solidly into second place in the district and puts them squarely in the driver’s seat for a home playoff game.
But, one step at a time. That was certainly the approach for Centerville on Friday.
Each team scored on their opening possession. Mid-Prairie’s Cain Brown hauled in a 43-yard touchdown reception capped by an extra-point kick for a 7-0 lead with 9:54 left in the first quarter.
The Big Reds took little time to respond, capping a drive with a five-yard touchdown by Brody Tuttle with a Connor Stephens extra-point kick to tie the game at 7-7 three minutes later.
After forcing a Mid-Prairie punt, the Big Reds called a designed quarterback run that allowed Tuttle to score from 33 yards and take a possession lead with 90 seconds left in the first quarter.
A Mid-Prairie missed field goal was followed by a Centerville three and out. That’s when the Golden Hawks would find the end zone with a 30-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 14-14 with 2:33 left in the first half.
It was all Centerville in the second half, with two touchdowns and two interceptions giving the Big Reds a convincing victory. Both touchdowns were scored by Tuttle, with two-point conversions pushing the score to 30-14.
Griffin Weber nabbed an interception in the third quarter, while Ryan Sinnott caught one in the end zone to help seal the game.
Centerville (5-2, 3-1) trails only undefeated Williamsburg in district play. They will host Central Lee next week to close out the regular season. Central Lee and Mid-Prairie are now in a tie for third place in district play with 2-2 records after week seven action. The top four teams in the district will qualify for the playoffs in Class 2A, with the top-two earning home field advantage in the first round.
