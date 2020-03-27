Cherish every moment

OTTUMWA — You can’t blame Lindsay Diehl if she can’t help but tear up when talking about the 2020 Indian Hills softball season.
One month and 16 games into what was supposed to be a memorable spring, the Warriors instead saw their season come to a sudden end.
It wasn’t a postseason upset or an unexpected losing streak, however, that derailed 10th-ranked Indian Hills. No, the end of the season didn’t have anything to do with the performance of the players or the coaches that took the field for the Warriors.
That is what hurts the most. The COVID-19 coronavirus, a hurdle no team could have every expected to face, brought IHCC’s softball, baseball, men’s golf, men’s and women’s track and field seasons to a close without any true closure.
“It still doesn’t feel real. It feels like we’re just on a break,” Diehl said. “It doesn’t feel like we’re not going to be able to finish what we’ve started. As the days move forward, it becomes more and more of a reality.
“I left my office the other day and it was gorgeous out. That’s when it really hits you. Not getting the opportunity to play really starts to sink in that it’s true. It’s real.”
The coronavirus ultimately wiped out a majority of the season for the IHCC softball (10-6) and baseball (4-11) teams. The men’s golf team had just one tournament, a second-place showing in Tennessee at the Grover Page Classic. Neither the Indian Hills men’s or women’s track and field teams got the chance to compete in an outdoor meet, a fate that might also befall high school track and field athletes this spring around the state while the sports shooting team couldn’t even get its season underway.
And of course, there’s the IHCC men’s basketball team. After 30 wins in 33 games, including postseason victories in the regional and district championship games at the Hellyer Student Life Center, the Warriors hopes of making a run at the program’s fourth national title ended without even making the trip to Hutchinson, Kansas.
It is a bitter pill for all college athletes to swallow with the NCAA and NAIA also canceling winter sports championships and spring sports seasons. It’s a heartbreaking end that no college team has ever dealt with.
“I think I can speak for all coaches when I say this is never anything that we’ve experienced before or want to experience again,” Diehl said. “I talk a lot about circle of control and circle of concern. There’s only so many things that we can control in this game in general. It’s frustrating, because this is out of our control.”
For their part, the NCAA and NJCAA have both opened the door for departing JUCO players involved with spring activities a chance to return next season to their two-year programs without losing a year of eligibility. According to Diehl, Indian Hills will have 36 available scholarships to offer, allowing current sophomores to return while still allowing incoming freshmen to join the program as well next season.
“We don’t even have to fill out hardship paperwork. Those kids on the team all have another year of eligibility,” Diehl said. “The sophomores could all come back, even the ones who have already signed with four-year schools, and not lose any eligibility. The current freshman could chose to come back as freshmen next year and play for the next two years at Indian Hills.
“I’m excited about the kids I have signed and what they can all bring to the table, but if we can add what our current sophomores are currently doing and bring our current freshmen back, we could be a powerhouse.”
Sophomores across the country playing in junior college are now faced with an interesting option, play one more year at their current program or play three years at a four-year school starting next season. In terms of pursuing degrees, the door is open for sophomores to return to schools like Indian Hills and not miss a beat in terms academically.
“If you decide you want to be a teacher, for example, you can start working on education classes here that will transfer to your next school,” Diehl said. “If those sophomores come back, we can also work with them on getting another degree while there here before moving on to their four-year school.
“The most important thing for us is making sure all our kids are on track to graduate.”
So, in theory, the coronavirus pandemic may be just a one-year hiatus for student athletes in pursuing their ultimate goals of winning championships with their teams. Diehl, however, feels that could just be in theory with four-year programs already signing or receiving verbal commitments from seven of her eight current sophomores, giving those sophomores a chance to play at the highest level of college athletics for one extra year.
“I want every one of those kids to have that discussion with their families and decide what’s best for them,” Diehl said. “The institution also has to make the decision whether or not to financially support an added number of kids to each program. That’s more than what’s budgeted for the school. There’s a lot of conversations that still have to happen.
“Right now, I forsee most of our sophomores moving on.”
That may be a common theme throughout intercollegiate athletics. While the NCAA will officially vote on whether to follow the NJCAA in allowing all student athletes in winter and spring sports to be afforded an extra year of eligibility, many seniors may already have plans in place to begin life after of college.
“I’ve got one senior (Brodric Thomas) that’s got a chance to make a lot of money starting next year as a professional basketball player. My other senior (Caleb Socha) already has a job lined up,” Truman State men’s basketball coach and former Iowa Hawkeye standout Jeff Horner said. “Even if they had the chance to come back next year, many of those kids have already taken steps to move on from being in college. You can’t stand in the way of that.”
The coronavirus has left so much uncertainty in so many facets of every day life. According to Diehl, it will ultimately serve as a reminder to her current and future players to cherish every moment as an athlete.
“People say all the time to play the game like it’s your last. That has a whole lot more meaning now,” Diehl said. “I definitely think kids are not going to take the game for granted. We talk all the time at Indian Hills that it’s a privilege to play here, not a right. That message is going to have a lot more power to it going forward.
“You never know when it’s the last time you’ll put on that uniform, so play every time like it might be.”