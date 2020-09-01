CENTERVILLE — The Albia Lady Dees came out on top of a back-and-forth South Central Conference bout with the Centerville Redettes Tuesday.
After the two squads traded barbs and points, ending four sets tied at 2-all, the Lady Dees won the decisive fifth set 15-8.
The first game of the five-set match went to Albia with a late rally that required the teams to exceed the normal 25-point threshold.
Albia would take it 26-24, after trailing late by five points. They would rally back late to tie it with a kill by Addison Halstead. A net fault and a kill error by the Redettes would end the first game and start Albia off with a 1-0 lead.
An equally competitive match ensued in game two, this time going to the Redettes 25-22. After an 11-11 tie, the Redettes sped to an 18-13 lead to force an Albia timeout. The Lady Dees would creep back into the picture, forcing a Redette timeout with the score 21-18.
Centerville pushed on from there, ultimately claiming the game 25-22 to tie the match score.
Albia led most of the way in game three, though never by more than four points. The Redettes forced a 19-19 tie late, but Albia would outscore Centerville 6-3 to finish off the game win, 25-22.
With Centerville against the wall, the Redettes stayed with Albia for much of the game, before tying the score 19-19. Albia would take a timeout, but it didn’t settle the Lady Dees or push the brakes on Centerville. The Redettes would outscore Albia 6-1 down the stretch to win the fourth game 25-20 and force a fifth game.
Albia started off ahead on a Centerville rotational fault. Tied 5-5 at one point, Albia would go on to outscore the Redettes 10-3 to claim the 15-8 win and the match.
Albia (3-2) is off until a varsity tournament in Chariton on Sept. 12. Centerville (2-6) will travel to Osceola for a triangular with Central Decatur and Clarke on Thursday.