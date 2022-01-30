OTTUMWA – Some might call it Ottumwa's biggest family reunion.
Members of the city's extended bowling family got together on Saturday night at the Elk's Lodge, honoring those who have excelled at the sport for several years and passed on the love of the sport over multiple generations. The Ottumwa Area USBC's annual banquet including the induction of three new hall-of-famers who have combined for 83 years of experience on the lanes taking part in multiple leagues and achieving multiple accolades competing both inside and outside the city.
"The numbers speak for themselves. They've earned this," former Ottumwa Area USBC president Tom Mahar said. "You don't just get in without putting in the work. What they've done in their careers speak to that dedication."
Mahar, an Ottumwa bowling hall-of-famer himself, had the privilege to help induct one of his sons for the second straight year as Nathan Maher joined his father and brother, Jake, in the city bowling hall-of-fame. Nathan Mahar, Blaine Caldwell and Jo Stewart were the latest group of inductees, of which over two dozen were on hand Saturday night for the banquet.
"I've been bowling my whole life. Bowling's been very good to our family," Nathan Mahar said after becoming the fifth member of his family to earn bowling hall-of-fame accolades. "We've had a lot of fun together. Everyone in our family bowls. It's nice to get here. My brother got in last year. Katie (Jake and Nathan's younger sister) is in the state bowling hall-of-fame. It's nice to be able to join them.
"Plus, I think dad's been in now for about 90 years," Mahar joked.
Both Nathan and Jake Mahar have been fixtures in league play, producing some of the top men's scores year and year. For Nathan Mahar's part, his hall-of-fame resume includes 14 city tournament titles, including four doubles scratch titles with a city record 1,546 scratch score in 2001 playing with his father.
"I carried him to that one," Tom Mahar quickly pointed out with a smile.
Nathan Mahar began his bowling career in Ottumwa in 1998, shooting his first 300 game and 700 series while averaging 199 in league play. During that first year, Maher won all events with a 2,032 and was a member of the 1999 city champions team.
Mahar has gone on to bowl 300 games 21 times, posted an 800 series eight times with a city record series of 877. Mahar's lifetime average is 216 with his highest average coming in 2005-06.
Like with many Ottumwa bowlers, the love of the sport was truly home grown and started at a very young age.
"I started when I was right around 13-years-old. We'd go bowling on Saturday, then we'd go to Briana's (now Benchwarmers), play pool and eat tacos. We also did a lot of traveling together. It was so much fun getting to bowl together in town four nights a week, then go travel on the weekends to different tournaments.
"Bowling has taken all around the country. I've been coast to coast and had a lot of fun times."
Jake Maher talked about the family bonding that has been created through the sport of bowling. Producing five hall-of-famers in the same family, including all three siblings, came from a common competitive drive.
"You never wanted to be the one that was getting beat by everyone else in the household. You wouldn't stop hearing about it all week," Jake Maher said. "You never wanted to let each other down. I think that desire for all of us has been a big part of our success."
Like the Mahars, the Caldwell family has also produced several of the city's top bowlers. Blaine Caldwell credits his mother, Tracy, for introducing him to the sport and his older sisters for driving him to produce what is now a hall-of-fame career.
"I've been bowling since I was 8-years old. When my sisters (Lisa, Mariah and Presley) started beating me, that's when I decided I paying attention to what I need to start doing," said Caldwell, now the youngest city bowling hall-of-famer at the age of 33. "It was always a huge family event. We would always be able to go to the bowling alley on Saturday mornings for youth bowling. It really grabbed a hold of me and I really took off with it."
Caldwell shot two high games of 290 and achieved multiple 700 series at the age of 18 during his first year with the Ottumwa Bowling Association in 2006. Since then, Caldwell has gone on to win eight city tournament team titles, has reached an 800 series seven times and rolled a 300 game 11 times including a perfect game during state tournament play in 2013.
"I had a great coach, Terry LaRue, that stuck with me and made the bowler I am today," Caldwell said. "I just kind of had a natural talent for it. The coaches could see that and kept pushing me."
Caldwell's biggest accomplishment to date was during the 2017-18 bowling year, holding a 227 average for 90 games during play in the Die Hard League at Bridge City Bowl. Caldwell has also served three years on the Ottumwa Bowling Association board and spent two years as president of Ottumwa's YABA youth bowling leagues.
"If you don't have the youth involved with this sport, it will die out," Caldwell said. "My kids bowl. I encourage every kid out there to bowl. There are so many more scholarship opportunities out there with bowling. It's a great sport. You don't have to be the most talented person. It's just something you have to work at a little bit and it will come naturally."
Stewart, the current League Officer Director of the USBC, has bowled in several leagues as well several city, state, local and national tournaments since beginning her career in 1979. Over the years, Stewart has bowling in the 5 O'Clock Shadow, Bowlerette, Champion 55 Mixed, John Deere, Main Street, Main Street Bowlerette, Sunset Recreation and Thursday Morning Bowl For Fun leagues.
"We've had a lot of good years. I've made a lot of good bowling friends," said Stewart, who is still an active bowler that can be found competing on Monday and Friday nights at Champion Bowl. "I'm excited to be part of this Hall-of-Fame."
Like Caldwell, Stewart talked about the importance of passing the love of the sport on the next generation.
"We all need to support youth bowling," Stewart said. "Those kids are going to be the ones to make sure this sport lives on for years to come."
Isaac Goodman (200 and above), DeWayne Boyd (199-180), George Brown, Jr. (179-160) and Kevin Cobler (159 and below) were honored on Saturday as the 2020-21 male bowlers of the year. Maddison Saner (171 and above), Kelly Spurgeon (170-155), Michelle Willis (154-140) and Toni Cameron (139 and below) were honored as the female bowlers of the year.