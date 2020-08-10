Members of the Ottumwa 10U Titans get together off the field during the Iowa USSSA state tournament this past weekend. The Titans placed third in the tournament. Members of the team include Noah Sizemore, Gavin Wilcox, Weston O’Leary, Cale Cundiff, Dexter Scott, Payton Schooley, Konner Mallonnee, Keaton Mallonnee, Rye Barnhart, Max Taylor and Tate Harness.