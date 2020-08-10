OTTUMWA — It was another successful state tournament weekend for the Ottumwa Titans.
The 10-and-under Titans finished third at the Iowa USSSA state tournament, going 3-3 with a 19-1 win over 3T's Bats Black, a 16-5 victory over Bulltown Baseball and a 13-5 triumph over the DCG Mustangs.
The 10U Titans have placed in the top three in two of the last three tournaments, going 8-6 during that stretch. The Titans 10U squad finished as high as second at the Cornhusker Bracket-Buster Global Sports tournament in Coralville, going 4-1 while outscoring their five opponents 58-24.
The Ottumwa Titans 13U squad finished second in the Iowa USSSA State Tournament, going 4-2-1 including three straight wins that put the Titans in the championship game. Besides opening the season by winning the Cornshucker Touch 'Em All tournament, the Ottumwa 13-year-old travel baseball team has placed second in three other tournaments and third in the USSSA Global World Series, going 22-15-1 in seven tournaments this summer while ranking third overall in state and 34th nationally in total points earned.
Ottumwa had two youth teams that placed second in their divisions of the Iowa USSSA state tournament. The Benchwarmers placed second in the 13AAA bracket, improving to 14-5 on the season with a runner-up finish in the Line Drive Super NIT 8KP Open after claiming the CIS Great 8 Banner Bash title, winning nine straight games at one point.
Besides successful youth baseball season, the Ottumwa Edge youth softball program has found success at several tournaments this summer. This past weekend, the Edge finished second in the Warrior Classic going 4-2 facing youth teams from Waukee, Dowling and Johnston before falling in the championship game to Fort Dodge, 4-3, at the Centennial Fields in Waukee.
So far this summer, the Ottumwa Edge have contended for titles throughout the state. The Edge 10U Black have placed second at the Firefighter Memorial Tournament in Mediapolis, the Summer Sizzler Tournament in Grimes and in a tournament at the Lacey Sports Complex in Oskaloosa on a weekend where the Edge 14U, 12U and 8U squads all won tournament titles.