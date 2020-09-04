CENTERVILLE — For the second week, turnovers cost the Centerville Big Reds dearly.
The Fort Madison Bloodhounds’ defense scored three times, propelling them to a 28-12 victory Friday and hand the Big Reds their second loss in as many weeks.
Fort Madison’s Calem Maclearn disturbed another otherwise uneventful start to the game with 2:11 left in the first quarter. He would intercept a pass and return it 75 yards for the score, giving Fort Madison a 7-0 advantage.
The Bloodhounds would pick off another pass, but the Big Reds defense stepped up to force a fumble and recover it. That gave Centerville good starting position on the Fort Madison 24-yard-line.
Centerville’s Sawyer Wardlow would ultimately cap the ensuing drive with a four-yard touchdown run, but the point-after kick was blocked preventing the Big Reds from evening the score.
The Bloodhounds would expand their lead with a five-yard touchdown run by Landes Williams, and a PAT kick to go ahead 14-6.
Then came Fort Madison’s second defensive score of the game — a scoop and score from Bryce Britton. The extra point put Fort Madison ahead 21-6 with 5:49 to play in the half.
The scoring wasn’t over, the Bloodhounds deflated Centerville again with another pick six, this time Will Larson intercepting the pass and returning it 26 yards for a touchdown. That gave Fort Madison a 28-6 lead over Centerville going into the half.
Wardlow would score after a quick no-huddle drive in the fourth quarter from 20 yards out, putting the score at 28-12.
Centerville (0-2) will hope to gain confidence next week as they host Saydel to open district action.