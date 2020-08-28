BLOOMFIELD — Turnovers were abundant for the Centerville Big Reds Friday. The Davis County Mustangs made them hurt.
The Davis County Mustangs scored points off those turnovers Friday, en route to a 28-19 victory and their first Pennant Game win since 2014.
A long drive to open the game nearly ended in the red zone for the Mustangs. But a pass interference at the goal line on fourth down gave the Mustangs a fresh set of downs on the seven-yard line.
That’s when Gavin McCall would ultimately pick up a two-yard run to give the Mustangs their first points of the game.
Centerville, on their first possession of the game, would relinquish it with an interception to Caeden Glosser. The Big Reds defense would hold, picking up a key sack to force the Mustangs to punt on 4th and 16.
The Big Reds regained possession deep in their own territory. With Sawyer Wardlow’s back to the goal line, he would throw a pass into the arms of Davis County’s Glosser, who would run it in for a defensive score.
A two-point conversion pass from Carson Maeder to Glosser would put the score at 14-0.
The Big Reds broke their silence with 3:54 remaining in the second quarter, with a 16-yard pass from Wardlow to Kellen Johnson.
Two quick scores at the end of the half gave Davis County a big lead to close the first half. Within the last 1:08, Maeder and Glosser connected twice to send the Mustangs ahead 28-7 after two quarters.
The Big Reds would be the only squad to score in the second half, but they were unable to break through the three-possession deficit they found themselves in to open the third quarter.
On Centerville score came with 4:06 left in the third quarter, a 17-yard touchdown pass from Wardlow to Kade Mosley. With 3:14 left in regulation, Wardlow threw a nine-yard pass to Griffin Weber. Centerville missed both extra-point attempts.
Centerville had slightly more offensive yards on the night — 283 to Davis County’s 269. But turnovers were the difference. Davis County had no turnovers, and Centerville had seven give-ups. Davis County picked off four passes and recovered three fumbles.
Wardlow completed 11 of 30 for 184 yards and three touchdowns. He had nine carries for 52 yards. He handed the ball off to Bradley Watts 12 times for 47 yards.
His top target was Johnson, who caught four passes for a total gain of 90 yards and a touchdown. Kade Mosley and Griffin Weber also received touchdown passes.
Maeder completed 12 of 19 for 126 yards and two throwing touchdowns. Both were to Glosser, who had five catches for 107 yards on the night.
Glosser also nabbed two interceptions and returned one for a touchdown.
Gavin McCall rushed 17 times for 56 yards, including a touchdown run. He also recovered a fumble, as did Alex Lynch and Dawson Townsend.
Davis County (1-0) hosts Albia next week while Centerville (0-1) hosts Fort Madison.
Davis County 28, Centerville 19
CEN 0 7 7 7
D.C. 14 14 0 0
Scoring Summary
First quarter
D.C. — Gavin McCall 2 run (McCall kick failed), 2:52.
D.C. — Caeden Glosser interception return for touchdown (Carson Maeder pass to Glosser), 1:08
Second quarter
CEN — Sawyer Wardlow 16 pass to Kellen Johnson (Johnson kick good), 3:54.
D.C. — Maeder 29 pass to Glosser (McCall kick good), 1:08.
D.C. — Maeder 12 pass to Glosser (McCall kick good), 0:18.
Third quarter
CEN — Wardlow 17 pass to Kade Mosley (run failed), 4:06.
Fourth quarter
CEN — Wardlow 9 pass to Griffin Weber (run failed), 3:14.
|CEN
|D.C.
|Total Net Yards
|283
|269
|Rushes-yards
|21-99
|36-143
|Passing
|184
|126
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1-5
|Kickoff Returns
|4-40
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|4-61
|Comp-Att-Int
|11-30-4
|12-19-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|Punts
|7-226
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-3
|0-0
Individual Statistics
RUSHING — Centerville, Wardlow 11-35, Watts 12-47; Davis County, McCall 17-56, Maeder 7 -58, Smith 12-34.
PASSING — Centerville, Wardlow 11-30-3-184; Davis County, Maeder 12-19-0-126.
RECEIVING — Centerville, Johnson 4-90, Mosley 2-33, Weber 3-37, Watts 2-24; Davis County, Glosser 5-107, McCall 1-9, Smith 3-(minus 10), Reeves 3-20.