OTTUMWA — Coming off a standout freshman season for the Ottumwa Bulldogs, Tucker Long successful year on the baseball diamond will continue this summer.
Long was named to the final USA Baseball 20-man roster for the 2023 15U National Team. The announcement comes following the 15U National Team Training Camp, which was held last week at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina.
This year’s 15U National Team will head to the Dominican Republic next month for an international competition with the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.
Long earned second-team all-state honors after posting a team-best and Iowa Alliance south division-best 66 hits, a .512 batting average, a .551 on-base percentage, a .667 slugging percentage, 43 runs driven in at the plate and 55 strikeouts on the mound for the 29-win Bulldogs. This year’s roster features 15 players that participated in the USA Baseball National Team Championships in Arizona and North Carolina, the primary identification event for the 15U National Team.
The 2023 roster comprises players from 10 different states. California leads all states with seven players, while Texas and Florida follow with three apiece. Long is the only representative from the state of Iowa.
The 2023 15U National Team will be led by seven-time Team USA coach Rob Shabansky, who is making his second managerial appearance for the United States. Shabansky is joined on staff by pitching coach Casey Scott and assistants Derek Simmons and John Weber.
“The talent displayed this past week in Cary was impressive, and it made the decision of determining a 20-man roster extremely difficult for our staff,” said 2023 15U National Team manager Rob Shabansky. “We are excited for the players we have selected, though, to wear the U-S-A letters across their chest, and we are confident that they will represent our country well on the international stage.”
Team USA will train in Miami, Florida, on September 10-11 before making the trip to Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, for an international competition with the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico from September 13-18. The full schedule will be released at a later date.
