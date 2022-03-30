OTTUMWA – Chris Luedtke's senior season for the Ottumwa High School wrestling season was in sight back in November.
It was set to be a special season, not just because it would his last for the Bulldogs, but also because he was hoping to share in a successful journey with teammates that he had been wrestling with since he was in third grade and a younger sister who was coming off a historic freshman season of her own. Just a few days before Thanksgiving, however, everything changed for Luedtke when a dislocated elbow ended his season before it could even begin.
"It was pretty tough to make that decision to not go out there and wrestle this season," Luedtke said.
Luedtke made that decision, however, to help ensure he would have a chance to pursue an opportunity to wrestle in college. On Wednesday, Luedtke made it official signing his letter of intent to wrestle at Central College following in the footsteps of his older brother, Jonathan, who wrestled at William Penn University.
"Chris has had some bad luck with injuries, so it's awesome to see him continue to wrestle," Ottumwa head wrestling coach Jeremy Frueh said. "The more guys that we're able to send off to college programs is better for us. They come back and help us out. It's also good to get your name out there as Ottumwa wrestlers that get to move on to the next level."
Baring something unforeseen, there's little doubt that all three Luedtke siblings will get the chance to compete as college wrestlers. Jasmine Luedtke, Chris's younger sister, joined former OHS and EBF wrestler Megan Black this past season as the second female to qualify for two Iowa High School State wrestling tournaments.
"For us, it's kind of like iron sharpens iron," Jasmine Luedtke said of her brothers. "We're siblings. We're competitive. Chris and I have worked out a lot together. We both want to beat each other and it's helped make us better."
For Chris, the dislocated elbow suffered just eight days before the first meet of the season put the goal of wrestling in college in severe doubt. After learning the opportunity would still be available to him, Luedtke went to work rehabbing from the injury getting healthy enough to begin putting in some work on the mat with his sights set on his freshman season at Central.
"I'd say I'm pretty much back to full extension," Luedtke said of his elbow. "I've been able to do a little bit of freestyle now and then. It's still all there. It means a lot to be able to go out there and continue to wrestle."
Luedtke was part of a young group of Ottumwa wrestlers that came up together after spending several years learning the sport through the burgeoning Alpha Dogs youth program. State qualifiers Trevor Summers, Corbin Grace and Zach Shoemaker were among those young wrestlers that went from competing for the Alpha Dogs to competing immediately in varsity action for the Ottumwa Bulldogs four years ago.
"It's always cool to see these guys continue to train and continue to compete for so many years," Luedtke said. "I think Chris started out during his third-grade year. We had so many kids at those lower weight classes that were battling it out. He's had some bad luck with injuries, but it's awesome to see him still be able to get this opportunity. I think he's going to be one of many of those kids that are going to move from this program to wrestle in college."
While Luedtke goes on to write the next chapter of his wrestling story at Central, his sister will be looking to continue leaving her own historic mark on OHS wrestling. Next season will be the first one in which girls wrestling will be a sanctioned IGHSAU sport, giving Luedtke the chance to become one of the first sanctioned Iowa High School female state champions using lessons learned from her older brother to pursue that goal.
"I learned a lot of my technique from my brother. We both learned to overcome being outmuscled by using that technique to have success," Chris Luedtke said. "Jasmine also relies on her technique, which helps her out most of the time.
"I like seeing her do all that stuff. It's amazing. She's my little sister and she's been able to accomplish some incredible things."