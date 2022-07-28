OTTUMWA – Former Indian Hills men's soccer standout Pablo Marques was awarded the 2022 National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Lea Plarski Award earlier this summer.
The honor is given annually to a junior college student-athlete who best exemplifies sportsmanship, leadership, community service, academic excellence and athletic ability, Marques becomes the first Indian Hills student-athlete to earn the prestigious award.
In his first season as a member of the men's soccer program at Indian Hills, Marques helped guide the Warriors as team captain under first-year head coach Kevin Nuss to the NJCAA DI Men's Soccer Region XI semifinal round. Marques started all 20 contests on the year and led the team in scoring with 13 goals and 31 points while adding five assists.
Marques was named to the NJCAA All-Region XI First-Team for his efforts on the field while also collecting NJCAA National Player of the Week honors on Sept. 2 and ICCAC Athlete of the Week honors on Sept. 1.
"Pablo is a once-in-a-decade type of player for a coach," stated Nuss. "Not only is he an excellent player, his work ethic is incredible. He is a leader that gets the best of everyone around him. He can be extremely competitive but still have a smile on his face. Pablo is an excellent example for his teammates. I am humbled to be a small part of his career. I am so proud of what he has accomplished so far and I am excited to see what his future holds."
Along with Marques' exceptional play on the field, the first-year student-athlete made an impact felt across the Indian Hills campus. Marques served as a residence advisor for on-campus housing and was a member of the International Club.
Marques served on the Indian Hills Athletics Student Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) and the NJCAA Student Athlete Advisory Committee. For his contributions to the Indian Hills campus and the Athletic Department, Marques was presented with the Heart of Service Award at the Indian Hills Athletics Choice Awards, an honor that recognizes a team or individual that contributes to the college campus and surrounding communities in the Indian Hills region.
An Associate of Arts major, Marques graduated during the spring term at Indian Hills with a cumulative 3.875 GPA and was named to the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) Academic All-Region First-Team during both the fall and spring terms.
Marques was formally recognized by the NJCAA at the 2022 NJCAA Foundation Awards event on June 10 at the Hilton Charlotte Uptown in North Carolina. The NJCAA's Lea Plarski Award is handed out annually in the name of the former NJCAA President as recognition of her tremendous service to the NJCAA and two-year college athletics.
Marques competed for the Ocean City Nor'easters of the USL League Two (USL2) in New Jersey during the summer. Marques has committed to attend the University of Tampa, an NCAA Division II powerhouse program that has won three national championships.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.