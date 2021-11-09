Marquis returns to Hellyer

OTTUMWA — It's hard to believe 21 years had passed since Mike Marquis last walked into the Hellyer Student Life Center.
As it turned out, Marquis would doing more than just trying to guide the Tyler Apaches through a pair of tough games at the season-opening Reed Overhead Doors Classic this past weekend. There were plenty of handshakes and hugs that awaited the former IHCC head basketball coach before, between and after the games on Friday and Saturday.
"It's been very heartwarming. I greatly appreciate it," Marquis said. "I had players back from all three schools that I coached at. It was exciting to be back in this atmosphere.
"I'll always be appreciative of Indian Hills and what they were able to do for me."
Marquis coached his current team against both of his former programs, facing Indian Hills on Friday before taking on Marshalltown Saturday. Both former schools got the best of Marquis' current program as IHCC won 75-48 on Friday over Tyler while Marshalltown rallied in the second half for a 78-71 win on Saturday, outscoring the Apaches 49-29 in the second half.
There will be plenty of time, however, for Marquis to worry about the results. The opportunity to face two quality teams, especially a program he helped build into one of the best in the country, was the biggest takeaway from the weekend.
"It was great to see a lot of very familiar faces that I haven't seen in so long," Marquis said. "Being in this atmosphere is good for our team. It gets us ready for the season.
"It was never about the games. It was about the opportunity for our guys to play some tough non-conference games on the road with a young team."
Marquis, the native of Newton, began his 21st season at the helm of Tyler over the weekend. In his previous 20 seasons, Marquis has led the Apaches to 388 wins in 590 games and a berth in the NJCAA Division I men's basketball national tournament after winning the NJCAA Region XIV title in 2018.
While most of his NJCAA Hall-of-Fame coaching career has now been spent in Texas guiding Tyler, the roots for Marquis can be traced back to the Hawkeye State over the previous two decades. After coaching Marshalltown to a 235-106 record, Marquis was brought in to serve as an associate head coach during the 1997-98 season at IHCC.
That team, including Marquis, returned to Ottumwa over the weekend after the third of IHCC's three consecutive national championship-winning basketball teams were honored with induction into the school's athletic hall-of-fame. Marquis served as the head coach of the Warriors over the next two seasons from 1999-2001, winning 60 of 70 games before heading to Tyler.
"I had of memories that flashed through my mind when I walked into the building on Friday," Marquis said. "It was mostly been about people, not so much the basketball. I just remember all the great people I've been able to be associated with. It was a very proud moment to bring my team back to a place that has meant so much to me."
Being a part of a glorious run that included three consecutive national championships, 89 consecutive wins and several incredible memories allowed his current players to get a first-hand look at what Marquis was part of during his time at Indian Hills. The Warriors still have a large photo of the 1998 national championship team can be seen on the interior corridor of the Hellyer Center, right next to the court.
"I think my hair was just a rumor to my current players before they saw that photo," Marquis joked. "I'm glad there's still some proof that it once existed."