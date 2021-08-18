OTTUMWA – Ottumwa Bulldog supporters are invited to the district’s annual Meet the Bulldogs at Schafer Stadium on Friday, starting 6 p.m. All fall athletes and cheerleaders will be introduced, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
The schedule includes:
• 6 p.m. - 9/10 football scrimmage.
• 6:30 p.m. - Introduction of varsity football players.
• 6:40 p.m. - Introduction of freshmen and sophomore football players.
• 6:50 p.m. - Introduction OHS student athletes participating in cheerleading, volleyball, cross country, golf and swimming.
• 7:10 p.m. - Varsity football scrimmage against Mount Pleasant.
The public is invited to meet the players and enjoy a sneak preview of the upcoming football season. Ottumwa will kick off the high school football regular season against Oskaloosa at Schafer Stadium on Friday, Aug. 27.