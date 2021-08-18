Bulldogs welcomed home (2-4 column photo)

The Ottumwa High School student section greets the Bulldog football players as they make the walk down the stands to the gridiron at Schafer Stadium last fall.

 Scott Jackson/The Courier

OTTUMWA – Ottumwa Bulldog supporters are invited to the district’s annual Meet the Bulldogs at Schafer Stadium on Friday, starting 6 p.m. All fall athletes and cheerleaders will be introduced, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The schedule includes:

• 6 p.m. - 9/10 football scrimmage.

• 6:30 p.m. - Introduction of varsity football players.

• 6:40 p.m. - Introduction of freshmen and sophomore football players.

• 6:50 p.m. - Introduction OHS student athletes participating in cheerleading, volleyball, cross country, golf and swimming.

• 7:10 p.m. - Varsity football scrimmage against Mount Pleasant.

The public is invited to meet the players and enjoy a sneak preview of the upcoming football season. Ottumwa will kick off the high school football regular season against Oskaloosa at Schafer Stadium on Friday, Aug. 27.

