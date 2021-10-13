OTTUMWA – Details for this year's Meet the Warriors night, hosted by the Indian Hills basketball team, have been announced.
The annual event will feature a intra-squad scrimmage, a three-point shooting contest, a game of 'knockout' and a dunk contest with players available for autographs at the end of the night. Activities inside the Hellyer Student Life Center gets underway at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
This will be the first event with no capaicity restrictions at the Hellyer Center for the IHCC men's basektball team. After opening the season playing home games with no fans, a restricted amount of fans were allowed to attend games late in the regular season and during the regional tournament.
"I cannot wait to see Warrior Nation back in the Hellyer Center," stated IHCC head men's basketball coach Hank Plona. "It just isn't the same without the best fan base in the country, and I know our players feed off of the love and support. I am looking forward to this season, and want our fans to spend Monday night at the Hellyer Center with us, and have a chance to meet each and every one of the 2021-22 Indian Hills Warriors"
Admission to the event is free of charge. Fans will receive a free t-shirt, this year's team poster, and schedule magnets. Food from Warehouse Barbecue Company and Brewhouse will be available for purchase throughout the night.
The night will start with an introduction of the IHCC men's basketball team, followed by the maroon and gold scrimmage. Adetokunbo Bakare, Braxton Bayless, J'Vonne Hadley, Mouhamadou Mbow, Leeroy Odiahi, Eddiean Tirado and Yacine Toumi will represent the maroon team while Taj Anderson, Madani Diarra, Ahren Freeman, Andre Harris, Enoch Kalambay, Isaiah Marin and Davin Zeigler will compete for the gold team.
Anderson, Bakare, Odiahi and Tirado will compete in the three-point shootout while Diarra, Marin and two fans from the crowd will compete in the 'knockout' competition. Freeman, Harris, Kalambay, Toumi and Zeigler will take part in the IHCC dunk contest.
Indian Hills opens preseason play on Friday at the Dallas Jamboree. The Warriors will open the regular season at home against Tyler Junior College, coached by former IHCC head coach Mike Marquis, on Friday, Nov. 5.