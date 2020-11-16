OTTUMWA — Megan Black, the only female placewinner in the history of the Iowa High School State Wrestling Tournament, will be one of the newest inductees into the Glen Brand Wrestling Hall of Fame.
The Class of 2021, announced this past week, will officially be inducted during an honorary banquet currently scheduled to be held at the Prairie Links Golf Club in Waverly on June 25. This year's class into the hall of fame located in Waterloo includes Black, Gary Steffensmeier, Mike DeAnna, Dwight Hinson, David Kjeldgaard, Don Bosco coach Tom Hogan, Waterloo native Bill Tate, Sr., the entire Happel family as well as the 1991 and 1992 University of Iowa Hawkeye wrestling teams.
Black wrestled in consecutive state wrestling tournaments as a sophomore at Ottumwa High School and a junior at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont. During her junior season, Black finished eighth in Class 1A at 113 pounds becoming the first female wrestler to qualify for consecutive state tournaments.
Black went on to wrestle in college competing for both King and McKendree University. The Batavia native is a three-time junior women's freestyle All-American and a four-time All-American in the Women's Collegiate Wrestling Association while also competing for a spot on the United States Olympic women's wrestling team.