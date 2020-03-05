OSKALOOSA — The William Penn men’s basketball team pulled away in the second half, avoiding the upset bid of eighth-seeded Evangel on Thursday at Penn Gymnasium. The Statesmen scored 51 points in the second half to clinch a 90-75 victory in the Heart of American Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinals.
William Penn, the regular-season Heart champions, overcame 20 turnovers that allowed Evangel (16-15) to stay within striking distance throughout most of the game. Nate Davis scored the first five points for the game, giving Evangel an early lead before the Statesmen answered, scoring eight of the next nine points to take the lead for the first time.
Evangel trailed by as many as seven points in the first half before using an 11-2 run to regain the lead. Ahmad Pender scored inside with 38 seconds left in the half to give the Statesmen a slim 39-38 edge at the break.
William Penn kept the run going as the second half began, outscoring Evangel 10-2 in the opening four minutes to build a 49-40 lead. Pavel Antonov’s 3-pointer play with 13:18 left got Evangel within 55-50 before the Statesmen (28-3) went on a 15-4 run to open up a 16-point lead.
Dexter Hood led a balanced scoring effort for William Penn with 18 points. The Statesmen host MidAmerica Nazarene on Saturday in the Heart semifinals at 7 p.m.