Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Periods of snow. Low near 25F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Periods of snow. Low near 25F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.