OTTUMWA — Taj Anderson scored a game-high 30 points on Saturday night in his final game at the Hellyer Student Life Center, leading the sixth-ranked Indian Hills men's basketball team back to a 115-99 win over Dawson in the NJCAA North Central district championship game.
Anderson and Braxton Bayless, the only two players on the floor Saturday that were part of last year's season-ending 68-67 district championship loss at Dawson, combined for 43 points on Saturday in the final game for both returning sophomores on IHCC's home court. The two will finish their two-year Warrior careers out on the floor at the Hutchinson Sports Arena as part of the 24-team NJCAA Division I men's basketball national tournament.
Indian Hills, 27-5 on the season, received one of the eight byes in the tournament into the second round. The Warriors, seeded seventh, open national tournament play on Tuesday, Mar. 15, against either Northwest Florida State (27-5) or Trinidad State (16-11) in the final game of a six-game slate on day two of the tournament tipping off at approximately 8:30 p.m.
DeAngelo Horn led Dawson with 17 points. Both teams shot over 50 percent from the field with 11 different players scoring 12 points or more.
The Buccaneers finish the season with a record of 27-6, failing to earn one of eight at-large bids into the national tournament. Southeastern also fell just short of earning an at-large bid despite sharing the regional season ICCAC Division I title with IHCC while finishing ranked 13th in the country with a 24-5 record, preventing the possibility of a fourth meeting between the Warriors and Blackhawks as well as what would be the first-ever meeting in the history of the rivalry between the teams in the national tournament.
Indian Hills played four teams that will join the Warriors in the national tournament, losing to top-seeded Salt Lake in the semifinals of the Fiesta Bowl Shootout in late December while earning four combined wins over fourth-seeded John A. Logan, 12th-seeded Triton and 16th-seeded Moberly Area. The Warriors will carry a 13-game winning streak into the national tournament, making the trip for the first time in three years after having a trip in 2020 wiped out by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic before losing last year's district final at Dawson and being denied an at-large bid from the tournament's selection committee.
National tournament action gets underway with six first-round games on Monday, Mar. 14. That opening-day slate will include the Northwest Florida State-Trinidad State contest at approximately 4:30 p.m.