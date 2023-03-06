OTTUMWA — Lorenzo Watkins has made a lot of memories inside the Hellyer Student Life Center.
On Saturday night, only one work came to the mind of the former Indian Hills standout and head coach after guiding Southeastern to a somewhat surprising Region XI championship win over the fifth-ranked Warriors.
"Unbelievable," Watkins said. "It's tough. Indian Hills is always tough. They have a great team. They better get a chance to play in this year's national tournament. They'll have a chance to win it all. Pound for pound, 1-10, they have all the intangibles to win a national championship.
"This is one of those games that makes you realize you have to bring it every day. We've lost games we shouldn't have lost this year. You've got to bring it for 40 minutes. Our guys fought. We had to defend, rebound and take care of the ball. We don't have the firepower of Indian Hills, but that's the first time this year that our guys hung together for 40 minutes even when things got rough."
Southeastern, entering the game unranked with a 23-8 record, faced a must-win situation in the regional final. Any loss for the Blackhawks will bring their season to an end.
The Warriors got off to a rough start offensively, hitting just one of their first 12 field goal attempts as Southeastern jumped out to an 8-4 lead. Indian Hills worked their way back in front by getting to the free throw line, sinking 17 of 18 shots from the charity stripe rallying back to build a 36-26 halftime lead over the Blackhawks.
Still, head coach Hank Plona could sense something was off about his Warriors. Indian Hills had won both games during the regular season over the Blackhawks, including an 81-65 win at the Hellyer Center just four weeks earlier.
"For the past 48 hours leading up to the game, I felt like we were a little bit off. These games are always a challenge," Plona said. "I don't think we had the same excitement, the same juice, the same aggressive attacking mindset that we've had in some of our impressive wins this season. We didn't handle of having a third home game against a team we've beaten twice already this season very well at all.
"The reason it's hard to beat a team three times in a season is because you let the previous games affect today. If the team that's lost twice is aggressive, have been grinding through that game film and know exactly what went wrong the first two times and the team that's won twice doesn't show the same respect in how to improve, the team that's lost is going to improve and have a better chance to win."
Still, Indian Hills (27-4) was in prime position to bring home a third straight regional postseason title taking a 56-43 lead with 5:49 left on a jumper by Trevion Labeaux. With the season on the line, Southeastern would respond scoring 14 unanswered points as the Warriors failed to score for nearly four full minutes allowing the Blackhawks to take the lead on a jumper by Jaylen Searles with 2:17 left.
Ryan Myers put IHCC back on top by sinking a pair of free throws with 1:57 to go. Isaiah Griffith put the Blackhawks back on top for good on a second chance created by Searles, who would hit the game's defining shot banking in a 3-pointer with 45 seconds left beating the shot clock buzzer to put Southeastern up 62-58.
"That's the biggest shot I've hit this season," Searles said. "I just put my trust in God and let it fly. We're at Indian Hills. Anything goes here."
Searles missed a pair of free throws with 27 seconds left, giving Indian Hills a chance to pull within two on basket inside by David Jones off a pass by Enoch Kalambay with 20.5 seconds left. Griffin scored his team-leading 21st point for the Blackhawks, splitting a pair of free throws giving Southeastern a three-point lead.
Indian Hills got two of their best 3-pointer shooters looks in the final seconds to extend the game. Don McHenry missed the first shot to tie the game with four seconds left before Eddiean Tirado grabbed the rebound and got free for a shot just before time expired that rimmed out, sending Southeastern to North Dakota State College of Science next Saturday for the NJCAA North Central District championship game with a ticket to the national tournament on the line.
Indian Hills, meanwhile, will wait until next Sunday night's NJCAA National Tournament selection show to learn whether the Warriors will receive one of eight at-large tournament bids.
"I don't get to pick the eight teams, but I feel like we've done everything required to earn one of those bids," Plona said. "We've played a tough schedule. We've got as many wins over ranked opponents as anyone in the country. I think we have more ranked road wins than anyone in the country. I wouldn't say it's a lock, but we've done everything to build a resume as strong as anyone's in the country."
