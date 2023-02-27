OSKALOOSA – The William Penn men's basketball team rallied again in the second half to win another postseason dogfight on Saturday night.
The eighth-ranked Statesmen avenged their lone conference, overcoming an eight-point deficit early in the second half to earn a 90-81 win over fourth-seeded Baker at Penn Gymnasium in the Heart of America Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals.
"This was a total team and staff effort," William Penn head coach John Henry said. "We are very happy to return the favor to Baker and avenge our only league loss of the year."
The top-seeded Statesmen (27-3) were again dominant rebounders with a 54-32 advantage. Amongst that tally were 19 offensive rebounds, leading to 17 second-chance points.
William Penn shot 45.2-percent from the field, but only 26.1-percent from behind the arc. To rectify that, William Penn scored more than half of its points in the paint with a 50-16 scoring edge over Baker.
In a game that saw nine ties and 12 lead changes, most of the first half stayed within a couple points with the teams exchanging blows back and forth. William Penn got out to an early at 8-4, but Baker countered using a late run in the first half to build a 42-36 halftime lead.
The second half showed the aforementioned Baker advantage get extended to eight at 44-36 on a pair of free throws by Braden Wiggs with 18:43 left. The Statesmen countered with a 14-2 run, taking the lead for good.
Baker cut the lead to four at 80-76, but William Penn closed the game out with free throws. Overall, the Statesmen sank 18 of 30 shots from the foul line and were able to overcome 16 turnovers that allowed Baker to own a 21-13 edge in points off turnovers by the Wildcats.
Nearly all of the offense came from the starters for William Penn. All five Statesmen starters hit double digits led by a 21-point effort from Eddie Daley.
Chanze Cruesoe put up numbers all over the board, recording a double-double with 17 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Muneer Newton was in the same boat as Daley, finishing the night just shy with 16 points and nine rebounds.
Malik Edwards and James Pennington each scored 13 points for the Statesmen. Pennington matched Cruesoe with a double-double of his own by recording 10 rebounds.
Jalen Patterson led Baker with 28 points in 29 minutes, sinking 8-14 shots from the field and 10-12 from the foul line. Justin Batts II added 11 points for the Wildcats (22-8) while Quentin Harvey added 10 points before fouling out.
William Penn remains in Oskaloosa Tuesday to host second-seeded Peru State (24-6) in the Heart Tournament championship game. Action tips off inside Penn Gymnasium at 7 p.m.
